Travel back in time at the annual Old Wadena Rendezvous festival Aug. 12-13

WADENA — Travel back in time to the 1840s at the annual Old Wadena Rendezvous and Chautauqua festival held on Aug. 12-13 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The annual festival is located along the scenic banks of the beautiful Crow Wing River at the Old Wadena County Park, just north of Staples.

The Rendezvous festival is sponsored by the Old Wadena Society, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and share knowledge of the nature and history of Old Wadena and to encourage the folk arts.

Festival goers can wander throughout the Rendezvous encampment as it showcases the rich atmosphere of the fur trade era with a cast of very interesting Rendezvous reenactors. Visit with the artesian demonstrators on blacksmithing, pottery, jewelry-making, birch bark canoes, bread-making, maple syrup and more.

The festival also hosts a variety of musicians, singers and songwriters performing an eclectic mix of traditional folk music. Music from Jake Kaehne, Dave Virnala, Paulino Brener, Curtis and Loretta, and John Gorka. In addition to groovy music, a variety of hands-on workshops are available including barn quilt painting, traditional Ojibwe flute making, puppetry, songwriting and more.

Workshop times and dates are as follows:



Barn Quilt workshop on Saturday, Aug. 12, taught by Lisa Kajer and Mary Noska, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 12 seats available and a $20 charge for materials.

Ukulele workshop, taught by entertainers Curtis and Loretta, from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday (10 seats, no fee).

Traditional Ojibwe flute workshop by Jake Kaehne from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday (10 seats, no fee).

Puppetry workshop, taught by Margo McCreary from 1-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (10 seats, no fee).

Songwriting workshop taught by Loretta Simonet, from 3-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (10 seats no fee).

Those taking the Barn Quilt class will be provided with 2-by-2-foot aluminum composite boards for their projects. They will also be provided with several barn quilt patterns to use, as well as three to four different colors (12 seats, $20 materials fee).

Registration is now open for workshops and a full list of workshops offered and registration information can be found on the Old Wadena Society website at oldwadenarendezvous.org . Most activities are included in the admission fee — $10 per person for two days and families $25 maximum. Children 12 and under are free.

