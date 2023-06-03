Track and field: Haug, Collins headed to state

PELICAN RAPIDS — The Wadena-Deer Creek track and field team will be sending Lyrik Haug to state for the boys high jump and Amber Collins for the girls 400-meter.

Both teams placed eighth at the Section 6A tournament in Pelican Rapids on Thursday, June 1. The girls netted 42 team points and the boys grabbed 28. The top three girls teams were Perham with 120.5 points, Frazee with 64 and Pelican Rapids with 59. For the boys, Perham also grabbed the gold with 112 team points, followed by Staples-Motley with 81 and Pelican Rapids with 78.

WDC’s Layla Sharp earned bronze in the 100-meter with a time of 13.22, she also earned eighth in the 200-meter with a time of 28.05. Collins earned her state appearance with a first-place 400-meter time of 1:00.55. Emma Schmitz grabbed eighth with a time of 1:04.84.

Britta Sweeney took fifth in the 800-meter with a time of 2:27.36. Ally Pavek finished 15th with a time of 2:43.11. Noelle Spicer cracked the top 10 in the 3200-meter with a ninth-place finish and a time of 12:56.93.

The 4x100 meter relay team of Lydia Oldakowski, Rayna Udy, Kiyanne Maxwell and Sharp took sixth with their time of 53.87. The 4x400 meter relay team of Sweeney, Pavek, Schmitz and Collins cracked the top three with a third-place finish and time of 4:12.75. Sweeney, Pavek, Spicer and Collins again placed third with their time of 10:12.48 in the 4x800 meter relay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rounding out the girls was Ellie Hale with her shot put of 31 feet, 7.25 inches for ninth place, and her discus lob of 92 feet, 2 inches for sixth place.

On the boys’ side, Nate Heppner took 14th place in the 400-meter with a time of 56.61. Grant Nelson finished eighth in the 800-meter with a time of 2:07.8. Lane Hoefs just narrowly missed a top-three finish in the 1600-meter with a fourth-place time of 4:49.51.

Tayton Lehmann placed 13th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.79.

The 4x200 team of Micah Segovia, Emonie Hammond, Haug and Lehmann snatched fifth with their time of 1:38.49. The 4x400 of Haug, Hoefs, Heppner and Nelson clinched seventh with their time of 3:43.95.

Dylan Wirth hucked the discus 78 feet, 6 inches to secure 15th place. Haug’s jump of 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump earned him second place and a ticket to state.

Tanner Collins launched himself to 13th with a pole vault of 8 feet, 11 inches.

Haug took fourth in the high jump with a leap of 20 feet, 4 inches. Hammond wasn’t far behind in sixth with a distance of 19 feet, 11 inches.

SECTION 6A GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Perham 120.5, 2- Frazee 64, 3- Pelican Rapids 59, 4- Osakis 56.5, 4- Pillager 56.5, 6- Barnesville 50, 7- Ottertail Central 44, 8- Wadena-Deer Creek 42, 9- Staples-Motley 40, 10- Border West 32, 11- Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 26, 12- Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 22, 13- Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 21, 14- Browerville 16.5, 15- New York Mills 16, 16- Breckenridge 13, 17- United North Central 12, 18- West Central Area 11, 19- Pine River-Backus 6, 20- Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 5, 21- Rothsay 3

ADVERTISEMENT

SECTION 6A BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Perham 112, 2- Staples-Motley 81, 3- Pelican Rapids 78, 4- Osakis 73.5, 5- Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 53, 6- Parkers Prairie 42, 7- Browerville 34, 8- Wadena-Deer Creek 28, 9- Barnesville 27, 10- Border West 25, 11- Ottertail Central 23.5, 12- West Central Area 23, 12- Frazee 23, 14- Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19, 14- Pillager 19, 16- Rothsay 15, 17- United North Central 10, 17- Breckenridge 10, 19- Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 8, 19- Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 8, 21- Pine River-Backus 3

SECTION 6A TOURNAMENT GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

100M: 3rd Layla Sharp 13.22

200M: 8th Layla Sharp 28.05

400M: 1st Amber Collins 1:00.55, 8th Emma Schmitz 1:04.84

800M: 5th Britta Sweeney 2:27.36

4x100M: 6th Layla Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Rayna Udy, Kiyanne Maxwell 53.87

4x400M: 3rd Britta Sweeney, Ally Pavek, Emma Schmitz, Amber Collins)4:12.75

ADVERTISEMENT

4x800M: 3rd Britta Sweeney, Ally Pavek, Noelle Spicer, Amber Collins 10:12.48

DISCUS: 6th Ellie Hale 92’2”

SECTION 6A TOURNAMENT BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

800M: 8th Grant Nelson 2:07.8

1600M: 4th Lane Hoefs 4:49.51

4x200M: 5th Wadena-Deer Creek (Tayton Lehmann, Micah Segovia, Lyrik Haug, Emonie Hammond) 1:38.49

4x400M: 7th Wadena-Deer Creek (Nate Heppner, Lane Hoefs, Lyrik Haug, Grant Nelson) 3:43.95

HIGH JUMP: 2nd Lyrik Haug 6’4”

ADVERTISEMENT

LONG JUMP: 4th Lyrik Haug 20’4”, 6th Emonie Hammond 19’11”