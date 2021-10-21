In the summer of 1972, the Watergate scandal was about to erupt and “The Godfather” was tearing it up at the box office.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, one of the most baffling and mysterious crimes in the state’s history was about to unfold - a “whodunnit” to the nth degree, with twists and turns - convictions, appeals and reversals – and is even oddly connected to the brutal mass killing at a farm far from the big city lights of Minneapolis St. Paul.

Here is the story of the 'perfect' kidnapping of Virginia Piper.