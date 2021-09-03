Here is a quick round-up of some of our top stories this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There were fistfights in the street. And trucks blocked at the loading dock.

It was spring, 1987. And Sioux Falls' largest employer -- a slaughterhouse built like a fortress -- had shuddered to a stop as over 2,500 workers honored a picket line, effectively walking off the job.

Over the course of the next six months, the saga of the assembly-line butchers at John Morrell and Co. would incur a local judge's wrath, test a town's loyalties, and ultimately become a casualty of a bitter fight waged by the Reagan Administration against labor interests.

Here in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota summer is about to wind down.

Why not do some last-minute (virtual) traveling with Dakota Spotlight Podcast. Check out the summer series featuring seven fascinating interviews with podcast producers, each looking for answers and seeking justice in their own corner of the world.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Robert Durst laughed on the witness stand Monday, Aug. 30 when asked if he stood by his story he drank a fifth of Jack Daniels before dismembering the corpse of his Texas neighbor Morris Black back in 2001.

The wealthy heir to a New York real estate empire had just testified he weighed about 150 pounds when he drained the bottle of whiskey and hacked up Black’s body so he could toss the dead man’s torso and limbs in Galveston Bay.

ST. PAUL — Situated among the dense woods of northern Minnesota, Grand Rapids is a small town of about 11,000, most famous for being the birthplace of beloved movie star Judy Garland.

Grand Rapids also was home to one of the most notorious thefts in recent memory — and it happened right where Garland grew up.

In August 2005, a burglar snatched the pair of ruby slippers that Garland wore as Dorothy during the filming of 1939's "The Wizard of Oz."

MITCHELL, S.D. — Alexander Salgado and Maricela Diaz are both in prison for a long time.

Nearly 12 years ago, the pair were arrested and eventually convicted in the killing of Mitchell teen Jasmine Guevara, with Salgado pleading guilty and receiving a life sentence in 2010 and Diaz receiving 80 years in prison for murder at a trial in 2015, concurrent with 50 years for kidnapping in separate trials. She is eligible for parole in 2049.

The sentences were the conclusion to six years of investigation and court proceedings stemming from Guevara’s death which occurred Nov. 10, 2009.