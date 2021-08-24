"Time is running out"

Lisa Jo Schiele wants to find out what happened to the 15-year-old girl named Barbara Louise Cotton who vanished from Williston, N.D. in 1981. And, she wants to find out soon.

Fueled partially by the fresh public interest cultivated by Dakota Spotlight's recent series A Better Search for Barbara Schiele and a cluster of Barbara's friends and family created the Find Barb Cotton movement. The movement -- located online by the hashtag #FindBarbCotton -- is a billboard, a website and more.

"This case has never had as much attention as it does now. If something is going to happen we have to make it happen off of this." Lisa Jo Schiele of the #findBarbCotton movement.

In episode 17 of A Better Search for Barbara, Dakota Spotlight host James Wolner spoke with Lisa Jo about the billboard, the website and some of the more peculiar aspects of the mystery.

Also in episode 17, new information about one of three persons of interest, Barbara's brother Frank Cotton.

