SUGAR BUSH TOWNSHIP, Minn. — He was a face on a milk carton.

If you were a schoolchild sipping milk during the 1980s, it's likely you saw the face of 3-year-old Kevin Jay Ayotte who vanished in 1982 from his home in Sugar Bush Township.

Nearly 40 years since the disappearance of the toddler in north-central Minnesota, his case still leaves law enforcement scratching their heads.

MOORHEAD — No doubt Moorhead was rowdy the night of Sept. 6, 1909. Just across the Red River, Fargo’s first-ever Labor Day parade had just wrapped up. Along with parade participants and viewers, there were hundreds of single, young men in town helping with the beginning of harvest.

Many of the people out and about that day, either in the parade or working the fields, spent their evening in one of the many saloons scattered throughout the city. In 1909, Moorhead’s population was about 4,000, but the city was home to a staggering 44 saloons — bolstering the city’s infamous, wild reputation.

David Anthony Feist is the last of three assailants to be getting out of prison for the murders of Wade and Ellen Zick of Zeeland, N.D.

Feist, now 66, is set for release on Feb. 14, 2022, from a medium security federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

This is part of a summer series of podcast interviews by James Wolner of Dakota Spotlight with national and international journalists all using the podcasting medium as a way of telling their stories and seeking justice. Listen on any podcast platform (Apple, Spotify, Stitcher etc) or below.

LISTEN to Dakota Spotlight's interview with Deon Wiggett producer, writer and host of the riveting podcast My Only Story.

Q. Describe an average day in the life of a crime reporter?

A. Each day is different as you never know when something will happen. As a crime reporter, I go through a lot of police reports, in-custody lists for several counties as well as court reports, looking up complaints and trying to stay on top of cases. We listen to the police scanner and when something happens...