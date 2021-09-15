James Wolner is one of Forum Communications' most popular podcasters. His podcast, "Dakota Spotlight" has listeners around the globe, addicted to his low-key storytelling about some of the most mysterious and puzzling true crimes in the Midwest.

In the first of this two-part series, Forum Communications journalist and fellow podcaster Tracy Briggs asks the questions you've always wanted to know, including how Wolner, a California native ended up a small North Dakota town, what drew him to true crime storytelling and what drives him to work tirelessly at it.

James also gives listeners some behind-the-scenes details from previous seasons and the latest on "A Better Search for Barbara," the podcast that reignited the discussion and investigation about a 15-year-old girl from Williston, N.D., who went missing in 1981.