South Africa's assassination industry
A troubling phenomenon is growing in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces of South Africa. The presence of paid-for assassins, or "hit-men," and contract killings is on the rise.
According to one study, South Africa's taxi industry nurtures this alarming industry with a recruitment pool where hit-men can be hired. Often the targets are of the traditional sort: politicians, criminals, law-enforcement professionals, royalty.
But in this part of the world, where unemployment is high, you don't need to a politician or judge to be come a target anymore.
The contract killing of a high school principal
Priscilla Mchunu was a 54-year-old teacher and acting principal when she was assassinated in front of her students at Laduma High School in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. But, who would kill an acting principal and why?
That's exactly what Paul McNally, producer of the podcast Alibi, wanted to find out. Season 2 of Alibi is titled Laduma High, and it is a riveting, edge-of-your-seat ride into the very scary world of the assassination industry in South Africa. Dakota Spotlight podcast spoke with McNally from his home to discuss this gripping podcast.
