One By One

One by one they disappeared. Three aboriginal kids vanished from the same rural Australia street within a five-month period. They were all last seen at three separate parties. The same white man attended each of those parties. The remains of two of the victims were found in the bushland near the clothing of the third, who's body was never recovered. Over 30 years later, no conviction has taken place.

The Victims

16-year-old Coleen Walker was last seen alive at a party on September 13, 1990. Her body was never recovered.

4-year-old Evelyn Greenup disappeared after a party at her grandmother's house on October 4, 1990.

16-year-old Clinton Speedy-Duroux went missing after a party on January 31, 1991.

When the families approached the local Australian police, they were largely dismissed. Police suggested that their missing loved ones may have simply gone walkabout, a rite of passage in Australian Aboriginal society, during which males undergo a journey during adolescence.

An obvious suspect was looked at by law enforcement. The man had been seen at all three parties on the nights of the murders. One of the victims had been sleeping in the suspect's own home. Despite solid evidence, the man was never convicted.

Crime reporter turns podcast producer

Crime reporter Dan Box first heard about the Bowraville murders years ago when a homicide detective approached him and shared the story. Box became disturbed that nothing was being done about this case. "Whoever killed them is a serial killer and that killer is walking free to this day," Box said in an interview with Forum Communication's Dakota Spotlight Podcast,.

Partially inspired by the American podcast Serial, Box approached his colleagues at The Australian with an idea of covering the story as a podcast.

Titled Bowraville, the podcast was an immediate success. The riveting series catapulted the story back into the front-page media in Australia. Dan Box even managed to get an unprecedented interview with the suspect in the case and ultimately new court trials were held.