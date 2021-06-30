Everybody in town knew Wade Zick, bank manager and choir director at Zion Lutheran church. They knew his wife Ellen, too.

The couple were a fixture in the community and very involved in church affairs. When the Zicks failed to show up to church on July 11, 1976, it became clear that something was not right in the the little town of Zeeland.

By the end of that fateful Sunday, McIntosh County Sheriff Milton Wiest made the sorrowful announcement: Wade and Ellen Zick were dead, murdered in a gravel pit outside of town.

As shocking as this news was to the community, so was word that law enforcement were searching for three local young men.

David Feist, his brother Sebastian Feist and Gregory Huber seemed to have fled the area and were suspected of first kidnapping the Zicks, then forcing them to the bank. before finally shotgunning the couple to death outside of town.

Dakota Spotlight Podcast covered this story in depth in 2019.

