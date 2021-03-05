Her name was Barbara but everyone called her Barb.

Her friends recall that Barb was incredibly kind and giving. She was soft-spoken and yet not a pushover. She was petite, yet unafraid. Walking home along the streets of Williston in the northwest corner of North Dakota was something she had no problem doing by herself.

On the evening of April 11, 1981 she did just that. She was reportedly last seen five blocks from her house but never arrived. Barbara Cotton has never been heard from since that night.

She's just gone.

"A Better Search for Barbara" is a five-part podcast series about this long-running cold case.

Last seen near the park

According to the young man she had dinner with (a young man described by some as her "boyfriend"), she was last seen near or entering Recreation Park. The park is five blocks from where Barbara lived.

Assumed a runaway?

Much confusion surrounds the story of Barbara's disappearance and new questions continue to surface. Some of the most curious aspects of the mystery pertain to Barbara's last known whereabouts in downtown Williston on April 11, 1981. Versions of the events are both fuzzy and sometimes contradicting. "A Better Search for Barbara" attempts to untangle this peculiar evening and map out what might have actually occurred.

Video: Area of Barbara's last known whereabouts (no audio)

Open and Unsolved

Barbara Cotton's missing person's case remains open and unsolved. No arrests have ever been made, but Dakota Spotlight Podcast uncovers never-before-heard details and reopens questions in the search for Barbara.

