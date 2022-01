LAKE PARK — Kobi Endres captured first at 182 for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines at the 44th Annual Terry Teiken Invitational Saturday, Jan. 15.

As a team the Wolverines dropped into last place with 36 points. Pequot Lakes/Pine-River Backus Road Crew captured the team title with a 249.5 finish.

W-DC Results





106: 6- James Seelhammer 1-3





145: Grant Seelhammer 1-2





152: Eli Benning 0-2





160: Brandon Wheeler 0-2





170: 6- Seth Stroeing 1-2





182: 1-Kobi Endres 2-0