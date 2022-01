STAPLES — Mason Brauch and Koby Endres managed to win their matches against a strong New York Mills team on Tuesday night. Against Staples-Motley, all of the Wolverines' points were won on forfeits to Brandon Wheeler, Seth Stroeing and Koby Endres.

The Wolverines lost to New York Mills 66-10 and to the host Cardinals 65-18.

New York Mills 66, Wadena-Deer Creek 10

106: Creed Mursu (NYM) won by Forfeit, 113: Austin Geiser (NYM) over Chloe Wehry (Fall :52), 120: Elijah Geiser (NYM) over James Seelhammer (Fall 5:16), 126: Mason Brauch (WDC) over Slade Doll (NYM) (MD 9-0), 132: Jay Mindermann (NYM) over Jaydyn Kenney (Fall 3:41), 138: Double Forfeit, 145: Simon Snyder (NYM) over Grant Seelhammer (Fall 3:39), 152: Dane Niemi (NYM) over Eli Benning (Fall 3:50), 160: Jacob Guck (NYM) over Brandon Wheeler (Fall :48), 170: Hunter Rust (NYM) over Seth Stroeing (Fall 1:56), 182: Koby Endres (WDC) over Bode Roberts (Fall 4:46), 195: Mason Unger (NYM) won by Forfeit, 220: Bren Salo (NYM) won by Forfeit, 285: Sawyer Wedde (NYM) over Matthew Wegscheid (Fall 3:11)

Staples-Motley 65, Wadena-Deer Creek 18

106: Eli Greenwaldt (SM) won by Forfeit, 113: Turner Beachy (SM) over James Seelhammer (Fall :30), 120: Riley Reese (SM) over Mason Brauch (Fall 3:46), 126: Owen Winter (SM) won by Forfeit, 132: Colbe Tappe (SM) won by Forfeit, 138: Jason Trantina (SM) won by Forfeit, 145: John Doe (SM) over Grant Seelhammer (TF 18-2 0:00), 152: Blake Neelan (SM) over Eli Benning (Fall 2:33), 160: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) won by Forfeit, 170: Luke Bjerga (SM) over Ettore Pinnella (Fall 1:54), 182: Seth Stroeing (WDC) won by Forfeit, 195: Koby Endres (WDC) won by Forfeit, 220: Dylan Lawrence (SM) won by Forfeit, 285: Steven Petrich (SM) over Matthew Wegscheid (Fall 4:02)