The Wolverines second home tournament this year started out rough as West Central Area wrestlers walked away with all the points in the 78-0 match up. West Central Area is made up of Ashby, Brandon, Evansville wrestlers — a team at the top of the section and state.

In that go-round James Seelhammer held on and barely lost 6-4 in 113 and Kobe Endres lost in a 7-4 decision. The rest of the team was either pinned or spots were forfeited.

Despite the narrow loss, Seelhammer would go on in the 106 class to win the rest of his matches.

Vs. Otter Tail Central

The next pairings were a tad more in line as the Wolverines earned some wins but as a team lost 48-30 to the Bulldogs.

"After facing WCA-ABE, we wrestled very well against the Ottertail Central Bulldogs," head coach Brad Wollum said. "We had some young, 7th and 8th grade athletes step onto the varsity mat for the first time last night and didn't back down from their opponents."

It was a speedy meeting as each go-ahead was either a pin or forfeit. If not for forfeits, the Wolverines may have won this one.

Earning wins were James Seelhammer with a pin at 3:20; Mason Brauch earned a pin at 3:04; Eli Benning got his pin in 2:59; and Matthew Wegscheid worked the fastest with a pin at the 2:12 mark. Kobe Endres also brought 6 points thanks to a forfeit at 182.

Vs. Pelican Rapids

The real nail biter came against Pelican Rapids as the Wolverines fell just short in the 31-30 loss.

Bright spots along the way were pins by James Seelhammer and Grant Seelhammer. The remaining three scores came in forfeits for the Wolverines.

Wollum looks at these early events and says it's time to turn up the intensity.

"The focus moving forward into the holidays is intensity," Wollum said. "After Christmas we'll be into the heart of the season so developing an intense mindset now is vital. These early events are great practices for athletes and coaches to gain a wide eye view of the status of the program."