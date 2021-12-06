WADENA — Growing and building, the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines came out in last place Saturday, Dec. 4, at their home event, the Dennis Kaatz Tourney.

Earning points for the Wolverines varsity team were Koby Endres (182) in third place; Brandon Wheeler (160) in fourth place; and Eli Benning (152) in fifth place.

It wasn't the team placement they hoped for, but it was an experience many of the team members needed at a high-class local tournament. The Wolverines brought in 28 points in the ninth place finish, behind Staples-Motley and their 73.5 point finish. Meanwhile Pequot Lakes earned first, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle second and other local teams United North Central in fifth and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie in sixth.

Wolverine head coach Brad Wollum said things went well, all things considered.

"We may have taken last place as a team, but we are closing the gap on the outstanding talent that was at the Dennis Kaatz Invite," Wollum said. "Many of our athletes were in great positions to walk away with a “W” but fell short. Despite the losses, it still showed progress since many of the athletes weren’t in those competitive positions a year ago. They’re inching ever closer to being on the other side of the outcome!"

While three rings of varsity wrestling action were happening in the main gym, more JV action was going on in the FEMA gym.

"These young athletes found some great success and are ready to compete in more middle school events this December," Wollum said.

RESULTS

1 Pequot Lks-Pine River-B 199.5

2 LPGE-Browerville Wolves 190.0

3 Thief River Falls 145.0

4 Brainerd 138.0

5 United North Central Warriors 124.5

6 Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie 124.0

7 Badger-GB-MR 74.0

8 Staples Motley 73.5

9 Wadena-Deer Creek 28.0

152: 5th Blake Neelan (Staples Motley) 3-3, So. over Eli Benning (Wadena-Deer Creek) 0-3, So. (Dec 10-7)

160: 3rd Tucker Zigan (LPGE-Browerville Wolves) 3-1, So. over Brandon Wheeler (Wadena-Deer Creek) 1-2, Jr. (Fall 2:12)

182: 3rd Koby Endres (WDC) 3-1, Jr. over Trey Tuchtenhagen (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) 4-2, Jr. (MD 10-0)