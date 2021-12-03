WHEATON — In their first regular season event, the Wolverines Koby Endres and Seth Stroeing scored in both events by both pin and by forfeit, helping the team but not carrying them out of a tie and a loss Thursday, Dec. 2, against Webster Area and Border West (Clinton/ Graceville/Wheaton/Herman).

Still, the team showed strength and grew from the first outing as several wrestlers adjusted to varsity action.

W-DC 30, Webster Area 30

106: Double Forfeit

113: James Seelhammer (WDC) over Tacey Miller (WEAR) (Fall 3:44)

120: Haeden Jorgenson (WEAR) over Mason Brauch (WDC) (Fall 1:31)

126: Double Forfeit 132: Trace Shoemaker (WEAR) over (WDC) (For.)

138: Blaise McGregor (WEAR) over Kash Stoecker (WDC) (Fall 1:08)

145: Cael Larson (WEAR) over Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 1:43)

152: Eli Benning (WDC) over Gavin Witt (WEAR) (Fall 3:47)

160: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) over (WEAR) (For.)

170: Seth Stroeing (WDC) over Cole Shoemaker (WEAR) (Fall 1:21)

182: Koby Endres (WDC) over (WEAR) (For.)

195: Double Forfeit

220: Double Forfeit

285: Caleb McGregor (WEAR) over Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 2:47)

Border West 44, Wadena-Deer Creek 29

Wolverines Grant Seelhammer and Koby Endres were the only boys to earn wins over their Buccaneer opponents in the matchup with Border West. Seelhammer earned 5 over Ben Peterson in the 145 slot. Endres earned 6 when he pinned Andrew Hennessy in the 195 weight. Both teams earned three scores from forfeits, balancing out that statistic.

106: Drew Sykora (BWB) over (WDC) (For.)

113: Peyton Forcier (BWB) over James Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 1:39)

120: Cole Sykora (BWB) over Mason Brauch (WDC) (TF 19-4 0:00)

126: Jude Olson (BWB) over (WDC) (For.)

132: Dylan Przymus (BWB) over (WDC) (For.)

138: Eli Larson (BWB) over Kash Stoecker (WDC) (Fall 0:46)

145: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) over Ben Peterson (BWB) (TF 17-0 0:00)

152: Brody Nachbor (BWB) over Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 4:05)

160: Patrick Forcier (BWB) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Dec 8-1)

170: Ettore Pinnella (WDC) over (BWB) (For.)

182: Seth Stroeing (WDC) over (BWB) (For.)

195: Koby Endres (WDC) over Andrew Hennessy (BWB) (Fall 3:18)

220: Double Forfeit

285: Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) over (BWB) (For.)