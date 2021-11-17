Wadena-Deer Creek teacher Brad Wollum will be entering his second year as the head Wolverine wrestling coach. Last year the team finished in the bottom of the section, but Wollum attributes that to a small group.

With 14 wrestlers overall last year, only seven were in varsity.

“All we did was focus on progression, '' Wollum said. ”We had only one senior last year (Mikaela Malone), and she was one of the only female wrestlers. She was a great attribute to the team.”

Coming into this year, the motto is “chosen and unchosen suffering.”

“Wrestling is not an easy sport,” Wollum said. It’s probably the toughest one to get people out for and stay out because it’s long, it’s grueling, it’s during the winter.”

Grueling or not, the team plans to be ready for action when they host the Dennis Kaatz regional tournament on December 4. This event is named after a former head coach.

Who will be the next Wolverine great for wrestling?

“Junior Kobe Endres, he was a state qualifier last year, and freshman Mason Brauch, he was very close to qualifying for the state tournament. He had a great postseason,” Wollum said.

Three others mentioned were junior Brandon Wheeler, and sophomores Grant Hammer and Eli Benning.

“Those are the core of our older group that make up kind of the nucleus of the team,” Wollum said.

Looking ahead to the conference schedule, two teams will serve as difficult rivals, including United North Central (Menahga and Sebeka) and West Central Area (Ashby/Brandon/Evansville) will be front runners.

Despite the low numbers of wrestlers for W-DC, Wollum expects to be contending in the middle of the pack this year.

“I think the tide is turning for us. A good goal for the team would be to finish in the middle of the section. Moving from that 8-9 spot to a five spot.”

How does Wollum aim to improve his team’s performance?

“Basic fundamental wrestling. Be a consistently average guy you can do quite alright,” Wollum said.

And to go beyond average, the team will have to find their inner beast.

“Off-the-mat, just a good all-around person, being there for your teammates, being respectful,” Wollum said, “When you hit the mat there’s got to be a switch that’s flipped, and you just got to be aggressive.”

Here’s hoping the team holds on to that aggression and puts it to good use on the mat.