Wadena-Deer Creek may not have made it to the state tournament as a team, but the team is sending two individual wrestlers to the State Preliminary Tournament Saturday, March 20.

For the Wolverines, the State Preliminary Tournament, also known as the Supersection, includes the top four wrestlers from Section 6A and the top four wrestlers from Section 5A in each weight class. The top two finishers in the Supersection will advance to the official state tournament in St. Michael Saturday, March 27, according to WDC head coach Brad Wollum.

Two wrestlers from Wadena-Deer Creek will compete Saturday. Mason Brauch will compete in the 106 weight class, and Koby Endres will compete in the 170 weight class. Both placed fourth in the Section 6A individual tournament Tuesday, March 16, in Wadena.