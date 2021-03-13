The dual between Wadena-Deer Creek and Barnesville in the first round of team sections came down to the last match. Unfortunately, the Wolverines lost that match and, as a result, lost to the Trojans 37-36 Thursday, March 11.

For the Wolverines, Mason Brauch, James Seelhammer, Jaydyn Kenney, Seth Stroeing, Grant Seelhammer, and Koby Endres won their matches against Barnesville, while Eli Benning, Ettore Pinnella, Brandon Wheeler, and Matthew Wegscheid lost to the Trojans.

Although the Wolverines have been eliminated from team competition, they will wrestle individually this week for the opportunity to advance in the tournament.

The Wolverines finished the season with a record of 2-26. Wrestlers will now compete individually for the opportunity to go to the state tournament.

Barnesville 37, Wadena-Deer Creek 36

106: Mason Brauch (WDC) over Asher O'Brien (BAR) (Fall 4:42) 113: James Seelhammer (WDC) over (BAR) (For.) 120: Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) over (BAR) (For.) 126: Ayden Hauck (BAR) over (WDC) (For.) 132: Hunter Blilie (BAR) over Eli Benning (WDC) (MD 10-0) 138: Dawson Gregg (BAR) over Ettore Pinnella (WDC) (Fall 1:54) 145: Cameron Halverson (BAR) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Dec 3-1) 152: Seth Stroeing (WDC) over (BAR) (For.) 160: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) over (BAR) (For.) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Koby Endres (WDC) over Gavin Grommesh (BAR) (Fall 3:28) 195: Jordan Kroll (BAR) over (WDC) (For.) 220: Brady Kroll (BAR) over (WDC) (For.) 285: Tim Wells (BAR) over Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 1:09)