Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling head coach Brad Wollum was hopeful his team would end the season on a high note after the Wolverines lost to Fergus Falls 52-18 Tuesday, March 2. WDC was supposed to host its final triangular of the regular season Thursday, March 4, but it was canceled because of COVID-related concerns, meaning Tuesday's meet was the end of the regular season for the Wolverines.

Eli Benning and Ettore Pinnella both won their matches by forfeit, and Matthew Wegscheid defeated Fergus Falls' Dane Hastings by fall. It wasn't the way Wollum or the wrestlers wanted their regular season to end.

"Last night didn't go as expected," Wollum said. "We were hoping the dual would be much closer, but a few of the wrestlers learned some key things that can't be shown in the practice room. We hope to put all these pieces together as we enter the postseason."

This week is the first time this season the team has had any schedule changes because of COVID, and the WDC squad has luckily been able to avoid any COVID illnesses, according to Wollum.

"I think all of us (the coaches, fans, and wrestlers) are surprised we were fortunate enough to make through a season!" Wollum said. "The normal wear-and-tear of the season with injuries is still taking place of course, but so far no COVID illnesses!"

The Wolverines ended the regular season with a record of 2-25. Team section wrestling starts Tuesday, March 9, with times and location to be announced.

Fergus Falls 52, Wadena-Deer Creek 18

106: Blake Roberts (FF) over James Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 3:38) 113: Kaden Hartwell (FF) over Mason Brauch (WDC) (Fall 0:53) 120: Carson Grenier (FF) over (WDC) (For.) 126: Carsten Fronning (FF) over Jaydyn (WDC) (Fall 2:01) 132: Eli Benning (WDC) over (FF) (For.) 138: Ettore Pinnella (WDC) over (FF) (For.) 145: Jacob Widness (FF) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (MD 13-2) 152: Sam Sorum (FF) over Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall 2:42) 160: Jonah Sorum (FF) over Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 0:18) 170: Kaden Hartwell (FF) over Kobe Endres (WDC) (Fall 5:15) 182: Delvin Roberts (FF) over (WDC) (For.) 195: Aiden Mauch (FF) over (WDC) (For.) 220: Nathan Severtson (FF) over (WDC) (For.) 285: Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) over Dane Hastings (FF) (Fall 1:06)