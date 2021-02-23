Lacking a complete roster, Wadena-Deer Creek will instead focus on the strength of its individual wrestlers as the season continues. As a team, the Wolverines lost to Crookston 66-12 and to Staples-Motley 55-15 Friday, Feb. 19, in Wadena.

In the dual against Crookston, the Wolverines made two small mistakes that the Pirates were able to capitalize on, which resulted in the loss of 12 team points, according to Coach Brad Wollum. In the individual win column, WDC's Seth Stroeing defeated Cade Coauette (Fall 1:58), and Koby Endres defeated Cade Deleon on a fall at 3:09.

Facing an aggressive Staples-Motley team in the second dual, Wollum said the wrestlers turned it around and wrestled well. The Wolverines were able to fill just 7 of the 14 weight classes, so the teams focus is "to control what we can control," said Wollum. "This means we know before the start of any dual that we'll be giving up anywhere between 36 and 42 team points, so our focus is to control the matches we wrestle and continue to focus on progression through a more holistic lens."

The Wolverines are 1-19 on the season. They host a triangular at Wadena-Deer Creek High School Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m.

Crookston 66, Wadena-Deer Creek 12

106: Evin Trudeau (CROO) over Mason Brauch (WDC) (Fall 5:13) 113: Nolan Dans (CROO) over (WDC) (For.) 120: Carter Coauette (CROO) over (WDC) (For.) 126: Zach Brown (CROO) over (WDC) (For.) 132: Ethan Bowman (CROO) over SImon Snyder (WDC) (Fall 5:20) 138: Cameron Weiland (CROO) over Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 0:53) 145: Braxton Volker (CROO) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 4:48) 152: Seth Stroeing (WDC) over Cade Coauette (CROO) (Fall 1:58) 160: Hunter Knutson (CROO) over Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 1:18) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Koby Endres (WDC) over Cade Deleon (CROO) (Fall 3:09) 195: Ethan Boll (CROO) over (WDC) (For.) 220: Hunter Kresl (CROO) over (WDC) (For.) 285: Gregorio Gonzalez (CROO) over (WDC) (For.)

Staples-Motley 55, Wadena-Deer Creek 15

106: Mason Brauch (WDC) over Chase Mikel (SM) (Fall 2:10) 113: Aidan Winter (SM) over (WDC) (For.) 120: Colbe Tappe (SM) over (WDC) (For.) 126: Jason Trantina (SM) over (WDC) (For.) 132: Simon Snyder (WDC) over Caden Doson (SM) (Fall 1:17) 138: Dalton Wells (SM) over Eli Benning (WDC) (MD 10-0) 145: Connor Dobson (SM) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 1:49) 152: Logen Weite (SM) over Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall 1:49) 160: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) over Andrew Salcido (SM) (Dec 9-4) 170: Sam Jennissen (SM) over Koby Endres (WDC) (Dec 3-0) 182: Alex Giza (SM) over (WDC) (For.) 195: Steven Petrich (SM) over (WDC) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Cole WInkels (SM) over (WDC) (For.)