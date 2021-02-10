Because the team's roster isn't fully filled, the Wolverines have to forfeit many matches, often giving up 36 points before the dual even starts. When that is factored in, "We compete fairly well as a team when meeting in head-to-head matchups," Coach Brad Wollum said.

Wollum cited eighth-grader Mason Brauch as a young standout on the team, and he won both his matches in the triangular. Sophomores Koby Endres and Simon Snyder, who qualified for the state tournament last year, are also performing well. Both were 1-1 in the triangular.

The Wolverines are 1-13 on the season. The team travels to Browerville Friday, Feb. 12, for a 5 p.m. triangular meet.

WDC vs Fosston-Bagley (3-63)

106: Mason Brauch (WDC) over Noa Halberg (FOBA) (Dec 6-3) 113: Aiden Wolfe (FOBA) over (WDC) (For.) 120: Jakob Rudie (FOBA) over (WDC) (For.) 126: Jaekub Larson (FOBA) over (WDC) (For.) 132: Zach Thompson (FOBA) over Eli Benning (WDC) (Dec 7-10) 138: Keegan Senger (FOBA) over Simon Snyder (WDC) (Dec 1-10) 145: Mason Erickson (FOBA) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Dec 7-5) 152: Kaden Sanford (FOBA) over Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall 1:00) 160: Jayce Thompson (FOBA) over Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 1:50) 170: Carter Sorenson (FOBA) over Koby Endres (WDC) (Fall 3:38) 182: Dane Schoenborn (FOBA) over (WDC) (For.) 195: Jessie Beckman (FOBA) over (WDC) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Alex Hagen (FOBA) over Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 3:37)





WDC vs Ottertail Central (19-60)

106: Mason Brauch (WDC) over Levi Evavold (OTC) (Fall 0:13) 113: Collin Tierney (OTC) over (WDC) (For.) 120: Ryan Despard (OTC) over (WDC) (For.) 126: Xavier Lewis (OTC) over (WDC) (For.) 132: (OTC) over Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 5:04) 138: Simon Snyder (WDC) over Reed Leabo (OTC) (Dec 9-6) 145: Brennen Volkmann (OTC) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 5:15) 152: Seth Stroeing (WDC) over Brandt Malone (OTC) (Fall 4:39) 160: Jaxon Rich (OTC) over Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 1:20) 170: Koby Endres (WDC) over Brock Hasling (OTC) (MD 10-1) 182: Tristan Evavold (OTC) over (WDC) (For.) 195: Murphy Despard (OTC) over (WDC) (For.) 220: Kale Rich (OTC) over (WDC) (For.) 285: Jonny Fielding (OTC) over Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 0:58)



