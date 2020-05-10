More and more, elite athletes specialize in one sport. Even those that don’t just participate in one sport, they have a sport that is obviously primary and secondary. For Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie senior Craig Orlando – the sport he considers his secondary sport – wrestling - is possibly his best. Although football is his passion, wrestling helped build him into a Division I football player and helped him get noticed by his future school.

Orlando just finished a perfect 50-0 senior season – complete with his third straight 285A state title. The route to three state titles started early.

“My older brother used to wrestle,” Orlando said. “I don’t remember it, but my parents said I really wanted to do it, so I got started in pre-school and have been doing it ever since.”

It didn’t take long for Orlando to find success on the mat.

“I won NYWA, my first-year wrestling. I don’t know how it did it – it was probably pure luck.”

The early success helped fuel the future state champion’s desire to continue to wrestle, but it wasn’t his primary motivation.

“I liked the competition. I just always stuck with it and wrestled as hard as I could every time. Win or lose; I just have fun.”

When it comes to technique – Orlando wrestles nothing like he did when he was younger.

“I used to shoot takedowns a lot more than I do now. Now, I don’t shoot that often.”

He changed his style out of necessity.

“My eighth-grade year was the first year I wrestled varsity,” Orlando explained. “I only weighed about 200 pounds. I was always giving up a lot of weight. I didn’t want to get under them, so that is why I started wrestling upper body.”

Soon Orlando developed a throw that would become a staple during a career that compiled a record of 184-34 with 123 pins.

“I like to get double underhooks into a bear hug,” Orlando said. “My brother used to do it a lot. I picked it up from him.”

When it comes to his wrestling skill, Orlando gives a lot of credit to his brother - Ethan.

“He is four years older than me,” the younger Orlando brother said. “He wrestled when he was a kid. Then he played basketball but then wrestled again during his junior and senior years.”

Never interested in freestyle or Greco, his brother was his primary – but unofficial - wrestling training partner.

“I only did offseason wrestling one summer,” the three-time champion and four-time place winner said. “I play football, wrestle, and then I weightlift in the spring and summer. I would always wrestle at home with my brother. It was not actual training – more just goofing around, but just having him – he was older and bigger than me. I am bigger than him now by quite a bit. But just having him push me helped.”

The younger Orlando has returned the favor and has done more than his share of helping in his community. Minnesota’s 2020 Mr. Wrestling has a cumulative GPA of 3.616. Among a long list of charitable activities include being a member of the National Honor Society and part of the Big Buddy Program. He is a sensory partner for younger students with disabilities, helps with Special Olympics, is active in his church, and helps out with youth football and wrestling camps.

In what would be the last wrestling match of his career, Orlando’s second period fall in the state championship match came courtesy of his go-to turn.

“My favorite move on top is a power half,” the three-time champion told The Guillotine. “I don’t know why, but I have always done a half.”

Despite losing just four matches the last three years, Orlando doesn’t take any opponent lightly.

“Every single match I went out there – win or lose – to have fun and wrestle my best. You can’t overlook people, and you have to get up for it and give it your best. Anything can happen.”

Anything can happen on a wrestling mat or on Orlando’s preferred athletic stage.

“I have always liked football better. I like running over people and hitting them really hard. It is kind of fun.”

Orlando – who stands 6’3” and weighs 265 pounds – does a little bit of everything for the Verndale football team.

“I started all four years on varsity. My freshman year, I started pretty much just on defense but started both ways the rest of the time.”

Orlando will be playing defensive tackle for the University of North Dakota next fall but made a position switch for his senior year.

“I was mostly on the interior, but this year they moved me to linebacker. It was a lot of different stuff that I wasn’t used to. I probably wasn’t very good at it because I wasn’t used to it. We had someone get hurt. I wasn’t the best-case scenario.”

Orlando played tight end on offense – until the coaching staff made an unconventional decision.

“I was moved to running back the last two years. I think I am a good blocker. I run a 4.8 forty-yard dash, so I move pretty well for a big guy.”

Orlando knows wrestling has helped him become a better football player.

“I have always been told by my football coaches that wrestlers are always better tacklers and get lower. It also gives me better balance.”

Sometimes it is hard for kids from a 9-man team – even one as successful as Verndale – to get noticed. Little did Orlando know, but wrestling not only helped him become a better football player, but it opened the door to his future college football career.

“I think a lot of what drew North Dakota to me was my sportsmanship,” Orlando said. “They had never watched me play football before – they had just seen me wrestle on film. They eventually asked me for my football film, but before that, they first saw me wrestling. They said they liked how humble I was and how I would always help the guy up. They also noticed my speed and balance.”

Orlando’s sportsmanship doesn’t end on the athletic stage.

“As good as a wrestler that Craig is, he is an even better person,” BHVPP wrestling coach Mike Barthel said. “There have been many days throughout the season that he has singled out a junior high wrestler and sat down next to them, talked to them, and just hung out with them. He has an incredibly big heart and is always concerned about people’s feelings.”

Although he had interest from college wrestling programs, Orlando knew he wanted to play football. What he didn’t know was how soon he would have to pick his school.

“I wasn’t prepared for recruiting at all. It started midway through my junior year. I thought I had a whole year before I had to worry about it – I was wrong. I had to be committed before my senior year even started. North Dakota offered me right away, and they wanted to know if I was going to accept so they could offer someone else. I was already set on going to North Dakota, so I committed.”

Committed to football, with a little bit of help from wrestling.

This article was originally published in the April 17, 2020 issue of The Guillotine Newsmagazine (theguillotine.com)



