Wadena-Deer Creek's Simon Snyder had his 2020 wrestling season come to an end during the Class A Championships on Feb. 27 and 28 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The ninth-grader finished his season with a 36-12 record after dropping a pair of tough matches at the championships at 120 pounds. Snyder opened the tournament against Caledonia's Brandon Ross. Ross earned a 6-3 decision win over Snyder, forcing Snyder to wait and see if he would have a second match.

Ross continued Snyder's season when he pulled off an upset in the quarterfinals. Ross defeated the No. 1 seed, Ayden Horner by an 11-9 decision, enabling Snyder to continue in the wrestlebacks.

Snyder received a second match against Horner, which was another tough battle for Snyder. He fell behind and eventually suffered a defeat by major decision, 13-2. Horner went on to finish in fourth place overall in the tournament, while Ross was defeated in the championship for a second place finish overall.

Synder was welcomed back to the community with a small ceremony at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School after his performance at the Class A Championships.