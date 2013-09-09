The Class A state wrestling field was loaded with athletes from area programs on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sixteen total wrestlers from West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, Minnewaska and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie qualified for the event. Here is a breakdown of how each athlete did heading into Saturday’s final day of the state tournament.

WCA-A-B-E

Seventh-grader Hunter Gruchow (30-21) was making his first appearance at state, and he ran into a tough first-round match-up against ACGC’s Jevon Williams (39-7). Williams won a 17-8 major decision in that opener and then beat Brayan Anaya in the quarterfinals.

That sent Gruchow to a wrestleback against Anaya, where Anaya got a pin in 3:35.

Anthony Sykora (34-14) won a 4-2 decision in his opener at 138 pounds against Kaden Hiemenz of Frazee. That moved Sykora into the quarterfinals against Taylor DeFrang (26-2) where DeFrang won a 9-4 decision.

Sykora wrestled to stay alive against Hayden Straumann (28-16) of ACGC, but Straumann won by an 18-6 major decision in the wrestlebacks.

Jordan Lohse (42-3) started his tournament with a pin in 4:48 against Bradley Bernu (33-7) at 152 pounds. Lohse wrestled Baxter O’Reilly (30-4) in the quarterfinals and survived a tight match (TB-1, 2-1) with an escape in overtime to punch his ticket to the semifinals on Saturday.

Nathaniel Kisgen (45-5) also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 decision win against Taylor Fester (26-12) at 170 pounds. Kisgen wrestled defending state champion Tyson Meyer (48-1) of Minnewaska in the second round and almost knocked Meyer off in a 5-4 loss. Meyer had a third-period reversal that secured the win for him.

Kisgen had to wrestle Tristyn Ferguson in the wrestlebacks where he kept his season alive into Saturday with a 7-1 decision win.

Devin Stone rounded out WCA-A-B-E’s qualifiers at 220 pounds. Stone (22-12) wrestled Danny Mosford (19-9) in his opening match and fell in a 5-2 decision.

Stone needed Mosford to win his quarterfinals match to survive, but it didn't happen as Canby's Shane Noyes (41-5) beat Mosford 8-1.

B-H-V-PARKERS PRAIRIE

Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament after finishing in fifth place as a team on Thursday with a 2-1 record.

David Revering (38-9) matched up against Daunte Yost (27-9) in his opener at 106 pounds and fell by a 6-2 decision. Yost then lost to Walker Bents (44-4) by technical fall in the quarterfinals to eliminate Revering's opportunity to have a wrestleback.

Deagan Captain (39-10) faced Ryan Jensen (37-12) of BBE in his opener, as Jensen won a close 7-6 decision to advance to the quarterfinals at 113 pounds.

Captain's run then came to an end when Jensen lost to Derek Steele (46-2) in the quarterfinals to keep Captain from a wrestleback.

Jason Koehn (33-13) took on Jaxen Klinkner (31-12) at 138 pounds where Klinkner won a 7-3 decision.

That meant Koehn needed Klinkner to win in the evening round to keep his season alive, but Nolan Rommel (35-7) won a 5-4 decision in the quarterfinals to end Koehn's run.

Mason Schroeder (32-19) got the Raiders their first win of the opening session as he pinned Kalib Greenman of Canby in 3:08 at 160 pounds. That sent Schroeder into the quarterfinals against Max Ehrich (32-1), where Ehrich won a 16-2 major decision.

The loss sent Schroeder into a match-up against Evan Young (23-22) of BBE, where Schroeder won by an injury withdrawal from Young to advance to Saturday.

Gideon Ervasti (38-4) also got a pin in his opener at 182 pounds. He took down Lance Wagner (31-7) in 3:45 to move on and face Brett Graham (41-5) of Frazee in the quarterfinals. Graham won a 5-3 decision in that match with the help of a third-period takedown.

Ervasti moved to the wrestlebacks against Austin Mundt (21-19) where Ervasti won by fall in 3:41.

Back-to-back state champion Craig Orlando (48-0) had no problems in his opening day at heavyweight. Orlando pinned Kyle Blazek (33-8) in 2:21 in the opener before moving on to face Austin Schlangen (33-11) in the quarterfinals.

Orlando was just getting warmed up in his first-round match-up. He needed just 27 seconds to pin Schlangen and move on to the semifinals against Dylan Nirk (33-5) on Saturday.

Minnewaska

Minnewaska has multiple guys looking to go deep into the tournament, and the Lakers were up to the challenge on Friday.

Easton McCrory (30-10) got things started for Minnewaska at 126 pounds, where he fell in a close 4-2 final against Levi Ellingson (40-8).

Ellingson then won his quarterfinals match to send McCrory to a wrestleback against Brady Holien (37-9). Holien won that match 6-4 to extend his season.

Defending state champion Tyson Meyer (47-1) racked up big points at 170 pounds as he scored a technical fall (19-3, 5:29) against Tristyn Ferguson (17-13) in the first round.

Meyer wrestled WCA-A-B-E’s Nathaniel Kisgen in the quarterfinals where he won a 5-4 decision with a third-period escape securing the win. That punched Meyer's ticket to Saturday's semifinals.

At 195 pounds, Tyler VanLuik (48-0) needed just 58 seconds to pin Thor Kongsjord (22-6) in his opening match.

VanLuik took on Zane Swanson (30-8) in the second round where he scored a 9-5 decision win that cemented VanLuik's spot in the semifinals on Saturday where he will face Colton Krell (31-3).

Dylan Jergenson (43-4) also got a pin in his first-round match-up against Sam Harren (30-12) at 220 pounds. Jergenson wrestled Logan Sherwood (24-8) of ACGC in the quarterfinals where where he got his second-straight second-period pin (2:42) to move on to the state semifinals.

Jakob Swalla (32-5) needed just 1:53 to score a pin at heavyweight in his opener against Gavin Hermes (26-16). Swalla moved on to the quarterfinals to face Scot Edwards (33-3), where Edwards won in the first overtime by scoring a takedown.

That moved Swalla into wrestlebacks against Spencer Welsh (25-18) where Swalla won a close 4-3 decision after two escapes and a takedown in the second period. Swalla will wrestle Alec Francis (31-6) on Saturday.