Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie wrestling wrapped up the team portion of its season with a fifth-place finish at the Class A state tournament after going 2-1 at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

The Raiders dropped their opening match in a 51-18 final against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, but they rallied with a 50-21 win over Royalton-Upsala and then a 47-27 win over Badger-GB-MR that secured fifth place.

B-H-V-Parkers Prairie won the first three matches in that final dual with David Revering (106) and Bennet Arceneau (113) getting decision wins before a pin in 30 seconds from Deagen Captain at 120.

That was a sign of things to come for the Raiders. They racked up extra points at six more spots as Reese Thompson (132, Tech Fall, 16-0), Jason Koehn (145, fall, 3:55), Mason Schroeder (160, fall, 1:20), Gideon Ervasti (182, fall, 3:21), Jaden Finck (195, fall, 3:18) and Craig Orlando (285, fall, 0:33) put the finishing touches on the win.

It was a similar story against Royalton-Upsala in the second round. Arceneau got an 8-2 decision win at 106 pounds before Captain pinned his man in 43 seconds at 113. Thompson, Justin Koehn, Schroeder, Hunter Dean and Orlando added pins. Jason Koehn won a 17-4 major decision at 145, while Finck did the same at 220 in a 15-5 match. Ervasti also got a 6-3 decision win at 195 to help the Raiders move on.

The opener for B-H-V-Parkers Prairie was a tough draw against second-ranked ACGC. The Falcons almost knocked off defending state champion Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville in the title match that was decided by a 30-27 Thunder win.

ACGC won the first eight matches against the Raiders before Schroeder got a pin in 1:18 at 160 pounds to stop the bleeding. Ervasti (182, 2:48) and Orlando (285, 0:22) added pins, as well.

The Raiders will now turn their attention to Friday’s individual state tournament where Revering, Captain, Jason Koehn, Schroeder, Ervasti and Orlando are all wrestling.

Class A Consolation Championship

BH/V/PP 47, BGMR 27

106: David Revering (BH/V/PP) def. Jaxon Janousek (BGMR) (Dec. 9-4)

113: Bennet Arceneau (BH/V/PP) def. Danyn Janousek (BGMR) (Dec. 12-9)

120: Deagan Captain (BH/V/PP) def. Christian Berg (BGMR) (Fall :30)

126: Tony Olson (BGMR) def. Justin Koehn (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:42)

132: Reese Thompson (BH/V/PP) def. Brogan Beito (BGMR) (Tech Fall 16-0)

138: Garrett Undeberg (BGMR) def. Matt Mensinger (BH/V/PP) (Fall 3:30)

145: Jason Koehn (BH/V/PP) def. Tristan Locken (BGMR) (Fall 3:55)

152: Andy Dostal (BGMR) def. Brock Peterson (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:43)

160: Mason Schroeder (BH/V/PP) def. Ethan Waage (BGMR) (Fall 1:20)

170: Caleb Vacura (BGMR) def. Hunter Dean (BHVPP) (Dec. 9-2)

182: Gideon Ervasti (BH/V/PP) def. Nathan Waage (BGMR) (Fall 3:21)

195: Jaden Finck (BH/V/PP) def. Jacob Bergsnev (BGMR) (Fall 3:18)

220: Dominik Vacura (BGMR) def. Tyler Eggert (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:09)

285: Craig Orlando (BH/V/PP) def. Colten Gust (BGMR) (Fall :33)





Class A Consolation Semifinals

BH/V/PP 50, Royalton-Upsala 21

106: Bennet Arceneau (BH/V/PP) def. Michael Zimmerman (RU) (Dec. 8-2)

113: Deagan Captain (BH/V/PP) def. Johnathon Bzdok (RU) (Fall :43)

120: Will Gorecki (RU) def. Eli Eggert (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:55)

126: Reese Thompson (BH/V/PP) def. Bryce Binek (RU) (Fall 1:08)

132: Justin Koehn (BH/V/PP) def. Logan Nundahl (RU) (Fall :18)

138: Jacob Leibold (RU) def. Matt Mensinger (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:36)

145: Jason Koehn (BH/V/PP) def. Hunter Novitzki (RU) (Maj. Dec. 17-4)

152: Brayden Conrad (RU) def. Brock Peterson (BH/V/PP) (Fall 3:13)

160: Mason Schroeder (BH/V/PP) def. Christopher Borash (RU) (Fall :51)

170: Hunter Dean (BH/V/PP) def. Aidan Olson (RU) (Fall 3:09)

182: Austin Wensmann (RU) def. Carter Rokes (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 6-4)

195: Gideon Ervasti (BH/V/PP) def. Matthew Kasella (RU) (Dec. 6-3)

220: Jaden Finck (BH/V/PP) def. Gage Louden (RU) (Maj. Dec. 15-5)

285: Craig Orlando (BH/V/PP) def. Jeremy Mugg (RU) (Fall :36)





Class A Quarterfinals

ACGC 51, BH/V/PP 18

106: Jevon Williams (ACGC) def. David Revering (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 11-5)

113: Cole Holien (ACGC) def. Deagan Captain (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 4-0)

120: Kelvin Andrade-Ponce (ACGC) def. Aiden Larson (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:06)

126: Brady Holien (ACGC) def. Reese Thompson (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:07)

132: Mason Studemann (ACGC) def. Justin Koehn (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:13)

138: Ramzee Molinaro (ACGC) def. Abby Ervasti (BH/V/PP) (Fall :36)

145: Hayden Straumann (ACGC) def. Jason Koehn (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 6-4)

152: Jake Mortensen (ACGC) def. Brock Peterson (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 5-4)

160: Mason Schroeder (BH/V/PP) def. Jaxon Behm (ACGC) (Fall 1:18)

170: Taylor Fester (ACGC) def. Carter Rokes (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:44)

182: Gideon Ervasti (BH/V/PP) def. Jesus Cardenas (ACGC) (Fall 2:48)

195: Logan Sherwood (ACGC) def. Tyler Eggert (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 1-0)

220: Terrell Renne (ACGC) def. Koal Ploutz (BH/V/PP) (Fall 3:31)

285: Craig Orlando (BHVPP) def. Jose Posada (ACGC) (Fall :22)



