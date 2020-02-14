West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie will both be well represented in the Class A state individual tournament.

The Knights will send five athletes to state, and the Raiders will send six.

David Revering (37-7) topped the Raiders’ lineup by grabbing a spot at state after he won the 106-pound weight class with a pin in 1:35 in the title match.

Deagen Captain (37-8) won a 5-2 decision at 113 pounds to take that championship. Jason Koehn (31-11) advanced to state by taking second at 138 pounds, and teammate Mason Schroeder (27-18) did the same at 160 pounds.

Gideon Ervasti (33-3) won the 182-pound weight class with a pin in 4:09 against Brady Kroll (25-13) of Barnesville. Class A’s top-ranked heavyweight Craig Orlando (43-0) rounded out the Raiders’ state qualifiers by winning a 1-0 decision in the title match against Cian Buehler (33-6) of Ottertail Central.

The Raiders’ other top-six finishes came from Aiden Larson (120, fourth), Reese Thompson (126, fourth), Justin Koehn (132, sixth), Brock Peterson (152, fifth), Hunter Dean (170, fourth), Tyler Eggert (195, fifth) and Jaden Finck (220, third).

Hunter Gruchow jumpstarted the Knights’ qualifiers by taking second at 106 pounds in the Section 6A meet on Saturday. Gruchow (30-19) won a true-second place match against Cole Sykora (31-15) of Border West by pinning Sykora in 3:28.

WCA’s Anthony Sykora (33-12) won the 138-pound bracket with a 6-4 decision win in the title match against the Raiders’ Jason Koehn (31-11). Jordan Lohse (40-3) added a win for the Knights at 152 pounds by getting a major-decision win (11-2) in the title match against Matthew Ziebell (36-8) of Pelican Rapids.

Nathaniel Kisgen (43-4) will head to state at 170 pounds after taking second. Devin Stone (22-11) grabbed the fifth state entry for WCA-A-B-E by taking second at 220. Stone beat the Raiders’ Jaden Finck (30-18), who finished third, by a 9-4 decision to secure that spot.

Other top-six finishers for the Knights were Adam Lohse (113, fifth), Solomon Wales (120, fifth), Ashton Danner (126, fifth), Dierk Goeden (132, fifth), Kaleb Getz (145, sixth), Bret Duncan (160, fifth), Colton Lindquist (182, fourth), Deklin Goeden (195, fourth), and Justin Blascyk (285, fifth).



