Wadena-Deer Creek ninth grader Simon Snyder earned a berth at the Class A Individual Championships when he finished second during the Section 6A Championships in Wadena on Feb. 22.

Snyder advanced with a second place finish at 120 pounds. He enters the Class A Championships with a record of 36-10 overall.

Snyder will have a tough task ahead of him when he kicks off the 2020 Class A Championships. He will take on Caledonia’s Brandon Ross. Ross enters the competition with a record of 31-5 overall on the season.

Snyder posted three wins on the weekend and was victorious in the true second place match to secure his spot at state.

He opened the tournament with a fall victory over Pelican Rapids’ Oakley Carlson at the four minute and 44 second mark.

Snyder continued his run with a pin on West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Solomon Wales at the 3:27 mark in the semifinals.

Snyder wrestled a strong match but ran into a tough opponent when he faced Ottertail Central’s Laredo Bugbee in the championship. He was defeated by a 7-5 decision.

Snyder had to wrestle in a true second match to earn a spot at the Class A Championships. Snyder secured the spot with a pin at the 4:59 mark against Border West’s Patrick Forcier, earning a trip to state.

Snyder will compete at the Class A Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The competition begins at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Mason Snyder capped off the 2019-20 season with a 30-11 record and a third place finish at the Section 6A Championships. Snyder advanced to the championship but was defeated by New York Mills’ Dane Niemi by a 5-0 decision. He had to square off with Ottertail Central’s Brien Poser in a true second place match and was defeated by a 5-1 decision to Poser.

Snyder opened with a fall win over Staples-Motley’s Dalton Wells at 2:47 of the quarterfinals. He followed with a 7-1 decision win over Reese Thompson in the semifinals. However, he was edged out in the championship and the true second place matches.

Wadena-DC senior Cody Wheeler capped off a strong career for the Wolverines with a 29-8 record and a third place finish at the Section 6A Championships.

Wheeler opened with a pin against Ottertail Central’s Will Ehlert in 54 seconds.

However, he suffered a semi final defeat to Barnesville’s Brady Kroll by a 5-2 decision.

Wheeler bounced back and defeated New York Mills’ Braxton Saewart in 30 seconds in the consolation semifinals. However, there was no true second at 182, ending the season for Wheeler.

River McQuiston finished in sixth place overall. He opened with a pin over Pelican Rapids’ Jed Carlson at the 1:32 mark. However, he was defeated by WCA-A-B-E’s Hunter Gruchow by fall in the quarterfinals.

McQuiston earned a pair of wins over Breckenridge’s Matt Noll and Border West’s Cole Sykora in the consolation round. He pinned Noll at the 2:30 mark and pinned Sykora at the 3:28 mark. However, OTC’s Kolby Peters ended McQuiston’s season with a pin in 44 seconds.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Koby Endres finished in eighth place at 138, while Connor Dirks ended in eighth place at 145.

Brandon Wheeler, Brayden Kleinke and Logan Wegscheid competed as well but did not place in the tournament.



