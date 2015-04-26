The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team ended its team portion of the season with a 41-33 defeat at the hands of Barnesville in the first round of the Section 6A Team Tournament in Parkers Prairie.

The Trojans opened with a fall win at 106 when Quincy Morey picked up the pin at one minute and 44 seconds.

Simon Snyder followed for the Wolverines with a 2-1 decision win at 113. However, Barnesville answered back with a technical fall win at 120.

Wadena-DC won three straight after the loss at 120. Mason Snyder was victorious by forfeit, while Brandon Wheeler defeated William Rotz by a 6-3 decision at 132. Koby Endres followed with an 11-4 decision win over Austin Bolgreen at 138. Wadena-DC led 15-11 after the match at 138. However, Barnesville followed with a pair of six-point wins when they captured falls at 145 and 152.

Wadena-DC captured a pair of forfeit wins at 160 and 170 when Brayden Kleinke and Gabe Berger were awarded the six-point victories.

However, Barnesville was able to win three of the final four matches. The Trojans secured a pin at 182, followed by forfeit wins at 195 and 285.

Wadena-DC’s Logan Wegscheid earned the final win of the evening at 220 when he defeated Barnesville’s Tobias Elliott at the 1:52 mark.

After defeating Wadena-DC, Barnesville was quickly disposed of by Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 67-4 in the quarterfinals. BH/V/PP will wrestle New York Mills at 6 p.m. in Underwood in one semifinal, while Ottertail Central will square off with West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville in the other semifinal. The Section 6A Championship is set for 8 p.m. on the same day.

The Wolverines will now wrestle in the Section 6A Individual Tournament which is scheduled for Feb. 21 and 22.





Barnesville 41, Wadena-DC 33

106: Quincy Morey (BARN) over River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall 1:44)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) over Ayden Hauck (BARN) (Dec 2-1)

120: Dawson Gregg (BARN) over Eli Benning (WDC) (TF 15-0 5:31)

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) wins by forfeit

132: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) over William Rotz (BARN) (Dec 6-3)

138: Koby Endres (WDC) over Austin Bolgreen (BARN) (Dec 11-4)

145: Hunter Anderson (BARN) over Connor Dirks (WDC) (Fall 3:46)

152: Tanner Kadrmas (BARN) over Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 0:49)

160: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) wins by forfeit

170: Gabe Berger (WDC) wins by forfeit

182: Brady Kroll (BARN) over Cody Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 4:43)

195: Jordan Kroll (BARN) wins by forfeit

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) over Tobias Elliott (BARN) (Fall 1:52)

285: Tim Wells (BARN) wins by forfeit



