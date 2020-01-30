The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team closed out the regular season with a triangular split at Pelican Rapids when they defeated Fergus Falls but lost to Pelican Rapids on Feb. 4.

The Vikings earned a 38-21 victory over the Wolverines, while the Wolverines defeated Fergus Falls 41-30.

The night featured a pair of career feats for pair of Wolverines. Simon Snyder picked up his 50th career win, while Logan Wegscheid earned his 50th career pin and 60th career win.

The victory gives the Wolverines some momentum heading into the Section 6A Team Tournament.

The Wolverines earned the No. 8 seed for the Section 6A Tournament and will take on Barnesville. The Wolverines defeated the Trojans 34-23 in a dual meet on Jan. 30. The winner of the match will face the No. 1 seed, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie.

In the victory over Fergus Falls, Simon Snyder captured a fall victory at one minute and eight seconds of his match at 113. Eli Benning followed with a fall victory at 120 and Mason Snyder earned a fall win at 4:28 at 126. Brandon Wheeler continued the Wadena-DC run with a forfeit victory at 132.

Fergus Falls gained some momentum, winning four of the next five matches. The lone Wadena-DC win during that stretch was Connor Dirks when he earned a technical fall 19-3 victory.

Cody Wheeler put the Wolverines back in the win column with a victory at 182. Wheeler won by fall. The event came to a close with Wegscheid capturing a fall win at 220 for Wadena-Deer Creek.

The Vikings earned a 38-21 victory over the Wolverines. Simon Snyder opened with a fall win in 36 seconds.

Mason Snyder earned a win at 126 by decision 15-8. Pelican Rapids followed with six straight wins before Wheeler returned Wadena-DC to the win column with a forfeit win. Wegscheid closed the meet for Wadena-DC with a fall win at 2:06 at 220.

The Wolverines will wrestle in the Section 6A Team Tournament on Feb.11 at Parkers Prairie. The quarterfinal round will follow at 7:30 p.m. the same evening.





Wadena-DC 41, Fergus Falls 30

106: Kass Hartwell (FF) over River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall 1:55)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Antonio (FF) (Fall 1:08)

120: Eli Benning (WDC) def. Jack LaFon (FF) (Fall :44)

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Jacob Widness (FF) (Fall 4:28)

132: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) wins by forfeit

138: Ethan Leopold (FF) def. Nicholas Manselle (WDC) (Fall 3:35)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) def. Joey Graff (FF) (Tech Fall 19-3)

152: Lucas Oliphant (FF) def. Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall 3:57)

160: Sam Sorum (FF) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Fall 2:43)

170: Kaden Hartwell (FF) def. Gabe Berger (WDC) (Fall 1:24)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Nathan Severston (FF) (Fall :21)

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Juan Rodriguez (FF) (Fall :32)

285: Double Forfeit





Pelican Rapids 38, Wadena-DC 21

106: Double Forfeit

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) over Reece Henkes (PERA) (Fall :36)

120: Oakley Carlson (PERA) over Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 5:14)

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) over Tommy Thach (PERA) (Dec 15-8)

132: Carter Johnson (PERA) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 6:05)

138: Jack Kapenga (PERA) over Nicholas Manselle (WDC) (Fall 1:37)

145: Sebastian Centeno (PERA) over Connor Dirks (WDC) (MD 10-0)

152: Matthew Ziebell (PERA) wins by forfeit

160: Max Dykhoff (PERA) over Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 17-9)

170: John Ziebell (PERA) over Gabe Berger (WDC) (Fall 0:18)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) wins by forfeit

195: Double Forfeit

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) over Jacob Willits (PERA) (Fall 2:06)

285: Double Forfeit



