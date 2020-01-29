The Wadena-Deer Creek Wrestling team captured a 34-24 victory over Barnesville on Jan. 30 and followed it up with an eighth place finish at the Park Region Conference Championships on Feb. 1

The wrestling team wrapped up a week that featured four duals and a tournament. It was a strong week for Wadena-DC’s Cody Wheeler. He captured his 100th career win during the triangular with Park Rapids Area and Crosby-Ironton and earned first place honors at the Park Region Conference Championship.

Wheeler was one of four placewinners and was the top finishing Wolverine at the conference tournament. He helped the team to 68 total points.

Along with the first place finish from Wheeler, Mason Snyder and Logan Wegscheid captured third place honors and Connor Dirks was fourth.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville won the championship with 221 points, while West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville came in with 156 points for second place and in third was Ottertail Central with 150 points. Royalton-Upsala and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie rounded out the top five.

Wheeler posted a perfect day at the Park Region Championships at 182 and improved his season mark to 25-5.

He opened the event with a fall victory over Osakis’ Nathan Bjerk in 39 seconds in the quarterfinals. He earned a 5-0 decision win over West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Colton Lindquist. He closed with an injury default win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville’s Caleb Pesta at the 55 second mark of their championship match.

Mason Snyder opened with a decision win over United North Central’s Hunter Skaro. He closed with a 5-1 win. However, New York Mills’ Dane Niemi was victorious over Snyder in the semifinals by a 7-1 decision. Snyder came back with a 6-2 victory over BH/V/PP’s Reese Thompson. In the third place match, he captured his second win over Skaro of the day. He put Skaro’s shoulders on the mat at 1:37 for third place honors.

Logan Wegscheid closed with a third place finish as well. Wegscheid opened with a quarterfinal round win over Koal Ploutz of BH/V/PP at 1:49 mark of their match at 220.

Wegscheid was defeated by pin against Gage Louden of Royalton-Upsala in the semifinals. However, he rebounded with a fall over Ottertail Central’s Murphy Despard at the two minute mark. He closed the third place match out with another victory over Ploutz by fall at 1:54.

Connor Dirks finished with a 2-2 mark at 145 for fourth place. He opened with a 10-7 decision win over WCA/A/BE’s Kade Olson in the quarterfinals. However, he was defeated by LPGE/B’s Nye Becker in the semifinals by fall at 4:56. Dirks came back with a fall win over UNC’s Joel Isaacson at the 4:36 mark. Yet, the day closed with Olson getting a measure of revenge with a fall win over Dirks in the third place match at 3:41.

The Wolverines split a pair of duals on Jan. 30 when they defeated Barnesville 34-24 but dropped a decision to Alexandria 33-27.

Simon Snyder earned a decision win over Ayden Hauck, while Mason Snyder captured a fall win. Koby Endres earned a major decision win, while Wheeler was victorious by decision. Wegscheid captured a fall win as well during the match with Barnesville. Brandon Wheeler and Brayden Kleinke earned forfeit victories as well.

The Wadena-DC wrestling team is back in action with a triangular at Pelican Rapids on Feb. 4. The event begins at 5 p.m. with Wadena-DC taking on Fergus Falls. The Wolverines will face Pelican Rapids in the second match of the evening, following the conclusion of its match with Fergus Falls.

Park Region Conference Championships

Team Scores

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 221, West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 156, Ottertail Central 150, Royalton-Upsala 138, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 136, United North Central 127.5, New York Mills 91, Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Osakis 35

Wadena-DC Individual Results

106: River McQuiston 0-2, DNP

126: Mason Snyder 3-1, Third Place

132: Brandon Wheeler 0-2, DNP

138: Koby Endres 0-2, DNP

145: Connor Dirks 2-2, Fourth Place

160: Brayden Kleinke 0-2, DNP

182: Cody Wheeler 3-0, First Place

220: Logan Wegscheid 3-1, Third Place





Jan. 30

Alexandria 33, Wadena-DC 27

106: Double forfeit

113: Blaze Nelson (ALAR) over River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall 0:47)

120: Simon Snyder (WDC) over Isaac Saffert (ALAR) (Fall 5:16)

126: AJ Sparr (ALAR) over Mason Snyder (WDC) (Dec 5-0)

132: Ryan Borris (ALAR) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 0:38)

138: Koby Endres (WDC) over Landon Seward (ALAR) (Dec 7-4)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) wins by forfeit

152: Mason Teaser (ALAR) over Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall 1:12)

160: JP Rodel (ALAR) over Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Fall 2:56)

170: Cody Richardson (ALAR) wins by forfeit

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) wins by forfeit

195: Double forfeit

220: Double forfeit

285: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) over Stone Smith (ALAR) (Fall 0:17)





Wadena-DC 34, Barnesville 24

106: Double forfeit

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) over Ayden Hauck (BARN) (Dec 9-5)

120: Dawson Gregg (BARN) over Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 2:33)

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) over William Rotz (BARN) (Fall 2:10)

132: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) wins by forfeit

138: Koby Endres (WDC) over Austin Bolgreen (BARN) (MD 10-0)

145: Hunter Anderson (BARN) over Connor Dirks (WDC) (Fall 5:40)

152: Tanner Kadrmas (BARN) over Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall 1:55)

160: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) wins by forfeit

170: Double forfeit

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) over Brady Kroll (BARN) (Dec 4-0)

195: Double forfeit

220: Tobias Elliott (BARN) wins by forfeit

285: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) over Tim Wells (BARN) (Fall 1:28)



Jan. 28

Crosby-Ironton 48, Wadena-DC 30

106: Dylan Barna (CI) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall 3:32)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. William Erickswon (CI) (Fall :47)

120: Gabe Ridton (CI) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 3:26)

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) (Dec. 8-5)

132: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) def. Fletcher Peterson (CI) (Dec. 6-2)

138: Koby Endres (WDC) def. Reggie Ross (CI) (Fall 2:28)

145: Seth Stroeing (WDC) wins by forfeit

152: Jake Klancher (CI) def. Connor Dirks (WDC) (Fall 3:06)

160: Ben Smith (CI) wins by forfeit

170: Sam Smith (CI) def. Gabe Berger (WDC) (Fall 1:27)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Michael Fitzpatrick (CI) (Fall 2:34)

195: Austin Dezeeuw (CI) wins by forfeit

220: Hayden McGowan (CI) def. Logan Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 1:08)

285: Kyle Blazek (CI) wins by forfeit





Park Rapids Area 54, Wadena-DC 30

106: Robby Sherk (PRA) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall :58)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Jarret Galaski (PRA) (Fall :09)

120: Eli Burton (PRA) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 1:36)

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Matt Dahring (PRA) (Fall 1:02)

132: Lucas Kntzeck (PRA) def. Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 1:18)

138: Koby Endres (WDC) def. Zach Paurus (PRA) (Fall 3:43)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) def. Taten Horten (PRA) (Fall :13)

152: Joe Klein (PRA) def. Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall :57)

160: Kaden Safratowich (PRA) wins by forfeit

170: Mike Whote (PRA) def. Gabe Berger (WDC) (Fall 2:58)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Tristin Hill (PRA) (Fall :42)

195: Joe Stachowski (PRA) wins by forfeit

220: Hunter Carnell (PRA) def. Logan Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 2:34)

285: D’Andre Johnson (PRA) wins by forfeit



