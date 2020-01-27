Four members of the Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team participated in the 62nd annual Skip Nalan Invitational Tournament in Grand Rapids, Minn., on Jan. 25.

The four members picked up 28 team points and captured a 15th place finish. Grand Rapids Black was the team winner with 193 points, while Deer River was second with 155 points. Fosston-Bagley came in third, followed by Crookston and North Branch to round out the top five.

Cody Wheeler posted a 3-1 record overall and finished third. He was one of two placewinners for the Wolverines in the individual tournament.

He earned a quarterfinal fall victory over North Branch’s Sam Sonnek at the one minute and 10 second mark.

However, he was edged out by Crookston’s Ethan Boll by a 3-2 decision in the semifinals. Wheeler responded with an 8-2 decision victory over Hibbing’s Jagger Greenwood, capturing third place honors.

Mason Snyder finished fifth overall, reaching the podium as well for the Wolverines. Snyder suffered a quarterfinal round defeat to Virginia’s Gavin Benz by a 3-1 decision. Snyder came back with a consolation semifinal victory over Grand Rapids’ Zach Wilke by a 6-0 decision. Snyder closed the tournament with another victory when he defeated Proctor-Hermantown’s Zak McPhee by a 7-2 decision.

River McQuiston finished with a 2-2 mark and did not place in the tournament. He defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway’s Hunter Milstead by fall and was victorious over Virginia’s Jackson Kendall by fall.

Connor Dirks finished with a 1-2 record and did not place for the Wolverines.

Skip Nalan Invitational

Team Scores

Grand Rapids Black 193, Deer River 155, Fosston-Bagley 143, Crookston 129, North Branch 122.5, Hibbing 113, Virginia 103, Park Rapids Area 97, Superior 91, Fertile-Beltrami 82.5, Edina 80, Proctor-Hermantown 62, Mahnomen-Waubun 41.5, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 31, Wadena-Deer Creek 28, All Saints Home School 27 , Grand Rapids Orange 25.5, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 5.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

106: River McQustion 2-2 DNP

126: Mason Snyder 4-1 Fifth Place

145: Connor Dirks 1-2 DNP

152: Cody Wheeler, 3-1, Third Place

Wadena-DC vs. Red Lake County Central, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie

The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team traveled along Highway 10 for a triangular with Red Lake County Central and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Jan. 23 in Verndale.

The Wolverines split the duals with a 39-30 victory over Red Lake County Central and a 61-14 defeat to the Raiders.

The opening dual featured the Wolverines winning the lone pair of matches that took place on the mat.

Mason Snyder picked up career win No. 100 when he defeated Gunner Sandeen of Red Lake County Central. Sndyer was able to get Sandeen on the mat and secured the fall win.

Cody Wheeler picked up a 9-2 decision win when he defeated Trystan Ferguson. Wheeler controlled most of the match and cruised to the win, helping Wadena-DC sweep the matches on the mat.

Mason Brauch, River McQuiston, Brandon Wheeler and Connor Dirks earned forfeit wins for the Wolverines. Red Lake County Central earned five forfeit wins as well during the dual with the Wolverines.

The Wolverines ran into a buzzsaw when they squared off with one of the favorites to win Section 6A in the Raiders.

The Wolverines were able to capture three victories against the Raiders.

Simon Snyder was victorious at 120 with a 7-3 decision win over Aiden Larson.

Mason Snyder added to his career win total with a victory at 126. He earned a 19-3 technical fall victory over Reese Thompson.

Koby Endres followed with a win at 138 for Wadena-Deer Creek when he put the shoulders of Blake Sumstad to the mat at the four minute and 49 second mark.

Bennett Arceneau, Deagan Captain, Jason Koehn, Hunter Dean, Brock Peterson, Mason Schroeder, Gideon Ervasti, Carter Rokes, Jaden Finck and Craig Orlando picked up victories for the host Raiders during the meet.





Wadena-Deer Creek 39, Red Lake County Central 30

106: Mason Brauch (WDC) wins by forfeit

113: River McQuiston (WDC) wins by forfeit

120: Simon Snyder (WDC) wins by forfeit

132: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Gunner Sandeen (RLCC) (Fall :11)

138: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) wins by forfeit

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) wins by forfeit

152: Oscar Duden (RLCC) wins by forfeit

160: Paul DeHate (RLCC) wins by forfeit

170: Damon Ferguson (RLCC) wins by forfeit

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Trystan Ferguson (RLCC) (Dec. 9-2)

220: Zach Howard (RLCC) wins by forfeit

285: George Duden (RLCC) wins by forfeit





Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 61, Wadena-DC 14

106: Bennett Arceneau (BH/V/PP) def. Mason Brauch (WDC) (Fall 1:19)

113: Deagan Captain (BH/V/PP) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall :24)

120: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Aiden Larson (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 7-3)

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Reese Thompson (BH/V/PP) (Tech Fall 19-3)

132: Jason Koehn (BH/V/PP) def. Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 5:22)

138: Koby Endres (WDC) def. Blake Sumstad (BH/V/PP) (Fall 4:49)

145: Hunter Dean (BH/V/PP) def. Connor Dirks (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 17-5)

152: Brock Peterson (BH/V/PP) wins by forfeit

160: Mason Schroeder (BH/V/PP) wins by forfeit

170: Hunter Dean (BH/V/PP) wins by forfeit

182: Gideon Ervasti (BH/V/PP) def. Cody Wheeler (WDC) (Dec. 5-3)

195: Carter Rokes (BH/V/PP) wins by forfeit

220: Jaden Finck (BH/V/PP) wins by forfeit

285: Craig Orlando (BH/V/PP) wins by forfeit



