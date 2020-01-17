It was a busy week for the Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team when they hosted United North Central and traveled to Breckenridge for a pair of duals.

The Wolverines were defeated at home by United North Central 58-18, before defeating Breckenridge 30-22 and falling to West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 51-22. The Wolverines were scheduled to wrestle in the Terry Teiken Invitational, but the weather postponed the tournament.

The Wolverines will head to Grand Rapids on Jan. 25 to participate in the annual Skip Nalan Tournament.

Mason Snyder, Connor Dirks, Cody Wheeler and Logan Wegscheid picked up the team points for the Wolverines against United North Central.

Snyder was victorious by fall in 16 seconds at 126 when he pinned Wyatt Olson. Dirks followed with a 12-5 decision win over Joel Isaacson at 145.

Cody Wheeler earned a 9-3 decision win over Torrey Carlson at 195. Logan Wegscheid defeated Marcus Peterson by fall in 14 seconds at 220, earning the final victory for the Wolverines in the dual.

The Wolverines were the beneficiary of four forfeits on their way to a 30-22 victory over Breckenridge. Simon Snyder won by forfeit at 113, Mason Snyder was victorious by forfeit at 126, while Koby Endres won at 138 via the forfeit and Brayden Kleinke earned a forfeit win at 160.

Wheeler captured the only win on the mat for Wadena-DC in the duel. He defeated Wyatt Differding in 51 seconds for the fall and the extra six points. His fall victory at 182 secured the victory for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines were edged out by West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville in their final duel of the day.

Simon Snyder earned a 10-7 decision win at 113 when he defeated Hunter Gruchow. After a Wadena-DC forfeit, Mason Snyder returned the Wolverines to the win column. He put the shoulders of Ashton Danner to the mat in 53 seconds at 126 pounds.

West Central Area strung three wins together before Brayden Kleinke stopped the streak at 160. He defeated Bret Duncan in a close battle, winning the match by a 9-8 decision.

Cody Wheeler continued his winning ways with a major decision 13-0 victory over Colton Lindquist at 182.

Logan Wegscheid closed the duel with a fall win at the two minute and 20 second mark against Justin Blascyk.

The Wolverines continue a busy stretch with a triangular on Jan. 23 in Verndale. The Wolverines wrestle against Red Lake County Central and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Jan. 23. Following the triangular, the Wolverines will head to Grand Rapids for the annual Skip Nalan Tournament on Jan. 25.

United North Central 58, Wadena-DC 18

106: Aaron Lake (UNC) def. Mason Brauch (WDC) (Fall :45)

113: Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) def. Simon Snyder (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 14-5)

120: Reed Pinoniemi (UNC) wins by forfeit

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Wyatt Olson (UNC) (Fall :16)

132: Hunter Skaro (UNC) def. Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 1:23)

138: Hank Tellers (UNC) def. Koby Endres (WDC) (Fall 3:44)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) def. Joel Isaacson (UNC) (Dec. 12-5)

152: Shawn Hendrickson (UNC) def. Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall :32)

160: Eion Ness (UNC) wins by forfeit

170: Dakota Meech (UNC) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Fall 3:03)

182: Logan Toma (UNC) def. Gabe Berger (WDC) (Fall 1:54)

195: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Torrey Carlson (UNC) (Dec. 9-3)

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Marcus Peterson (UNC) (Fall :14)

285: Justin Gonska (UNC) wins by forfeit





Wadena-DC 30, Breckenridge 22

106: Double Forfeit

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) wins by forfeit

120: Alex Martel (BRECK) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 6-4)

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) wins by forfeit

132: Zander Greger (BRECK) def. Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 5:03)

138: Koby Endres (WDC) wins by forfeit

145: Aidan Ruddy (BRECK) def. Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall 2:38)

152: Double Forfeit

160: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) wins by forfeit

170: Double Forfeit

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Wyatt Differding (BRECK) (Fall :51)

195: Double Forfeit

220: Daniel Erlandson (BRECK) def. Logan Wegscheid (Fall 1:11)

285: Double Forfeit





West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 51, WDC 22

106: Adam Lohse (WCA) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall :58)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Hunter Gruchow (WCA) (Dec. 10-7)

120: Soloman Wales (WCA) wins by forfeit

126: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Ashton Danner (WCA) (Fall :53)

132: Dierk Goeden (WCA) def. Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall :58)

145: Kade Olson (WCA) def. Connor Dirks (WDC) (Dec. 6-0)

152: Jordan Lohse (WCA) wins by forfeit

160: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) def. Bret Duncan (WCA) (Dec. 9-8)

170: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCA) def. Gabe Berger (WDC) (Fall :23)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Colton Lindquist (WCA) (Maj. Dec. 13-0)

195: Deklin Goeden (WCA) wins by forfeit

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Justin Blascyk (WCA) (Fall 2:20)

285: Austin Mattson (WCA) wins by forfeit



