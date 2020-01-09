Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cody Wheeler captured second place honors and the Wolverines finished eighth overall at the Minnewaska Laker Invite on Jan. 11.

The hosts captured the team title with 232 points, while Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus came in second with 158.5 points. Eden Prairie was third with 146 points and New London-Spicer came in fourth with 137.5 points. Border West rounded out the top five. Wadena-DC finished with 61 total points.

Cody Wheeler opened the tournament with a bye in the quarterfinals and advanced to the championship when he earned a fall over Eden Prairie’s Brennan Hirtz. Wheeler earned the pin in one minute and 15 seconds for the win.

Wheeler was edged out in the finals by Minnewaska Area’s Tyson Meyer by an 8-2 decision, earning second place. It was the top finish for a Wadena-DC wrestler at the Laker Invite.

Mason Snyder finished with a 2-2 record and secured fourth place honors. Snyder earned a major decision 9-1 win over Luke Kluver in the quarterfinals. He was defeated in the semifinals, before winning in the consolation semifinals with a fall over Jacob Lien. Snyder’s run for third came up short when he was defeated by Alexandria Area’s AJ Sparr by fall at 4:36.

Simon Snyder won three matches and finished in fifth place overall. Logan Wegscheid and Matthew Wegscheid captured fifth place honors as well for the Wolverines.

Snyder was fifth at 113 pounds and earned victories over Adam Sandau by fall, Hunter Wilke by decision and his final match was an injury default win over Joey Wilczek.

Logan Wegscheid defeated Riley Peters by fall and closed out with a second victory over Peters by fall in the fifth place match for his two wins.

Matthew Wegscheid earned a pair of byes to capture fifth place after dropping matches to Logan Carlson and Alex Bazoff.

Minnewaska Laker Invite

Team Scores

Minnewaska Area 232, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 158.5, Eden Prairie 146, New London-Spicer 137.5, Border West 109, Little Falls 96, Alexandria Area 95, Wadena-Deer Creek 61, Quad County 34, Benilde-St. Margarets 18

Wadena-DC Results

106: River McQuiston (1-2) DNP

113: Simon Snyder (3-2) Fifth Place

126: Mason Snyder (2-2) Fourth Place

132: Brandon Wheeler (0-2) DNP

138: Koby Endres (0-2) DNP

145: Connor Dirks (1-3) Sixth Place

152: Brayden Kleinke (1-2) DNP

182: Cody Wheeler (2-1) Second Place

220: Logan Wegscheid (2-2) Fifth Place

285: Matthew Wegscheid (2-2) Fifth Place



