The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team rallied late but came up short in a 40-27 decision against Staples-Motley on Jan. 7 in Staples.

The Wolverines won the final two matches but a fall by Owen Bjerga at 170 and a forfeit at 182 made it too much for the Wolverines to overcome in the dual meet with the Cardinals.

Justin Trantina opened the dual with a fall over Wadena-Deer Creek’s River McQuiston at the 113 pound mark.

However, Wadena-DC answered with a Simon Snyder pin at 120. He put the shoulders of Rafael Cadilo on the mat at the 3:08 mark.

Staples-Motley’s Dalton Woods followed with a fall win against Eli Benning at 126. He earned the pin at the 4:59 mark.

Once again, the Wolverines answered with a fall of their own. Mason Snyder pinned Dustin Converse in 27 seconds at 132, evening the dual meet score at 12.

Will Danilyuk gave the Cardinals the lead for good with a fall in 20 seconds at 138 against Brandon Wheeler.

Connor Dirks put the Wolverines back in the win column with a 7-3 decision win over Connor Dobson.

Sam Jennissen started a four match win streak for the Cardinals. He defeated Grant Seelhammer by fall at 1:19 at 152 pounds. Logan Weite followed with a 10-0 victory over Brayden Kleinke at 160. Bjerga was victorious by fall over Gabe Berger in 56 seconds at 170 and Hunter Martin earned a forfeit win at 182.

Wadena-DC won the final two matches at 220 and 285. Cody Wheeler returned to the win column with a fall victory over Emmet Winkels at 1:55, while Logan Wegsched defeated Cole Winkels by fall at 285 at the 1:22 mark.

The Wolverines return to action with the Minnewaska Area Tournament on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

Staples-Motley 40, Wadena-DC 27

106: Double Forfeit

113: Justin Trantina (SM) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall 3:15)

120: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Rafael Cadilo (SM) (Fall 3:08)

126: Dalton Wells (SM) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 4:59)

132: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Dustin Converse (SM) (Fall :27)

138: Will Danilyuk (SM) def. Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall :20)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) def. Connor Dobson (SM) (Dec. 7-3)

152: Sam Jennissen (SM) def. Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall 1:19)

160: Logan Weite (SM) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 10-0)

170: Owen Bjerga (SM) def. Gabe Berger (WDC) (Fall :56)

182: Hunter Martin (SM) wins by forfeit

195: Double Forfeit

220: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Emmet Winkels (SM) (Fall 1:55)

285: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Cole Winkels (Fall 1:22)



