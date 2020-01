The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team finished with a 1-3 mark at the annual Mahnomen/Waubun Duals on Jan. 3.

The Wolverines defeated the hosts 46-15, but suffered a 41-32 defeat to Pelican Rapids, a 41-27 defeat to Crookston and a 36-30 defeat to Red Lake County Central.

In their victory against Mahnomen/Waubun, The Wolverines won a pair of matches by forfeit and collected five victories by fall.

River McQuiston and Brayden Kleinke earned forfeit wins, while Simon Snyder, Eli Benning, Mason Snyder, Jayson Young and Logan Wegscheid picked up fall wins. Connor Dirks won by major decision, helping Wadena-DC to the victory over the Thurnderbirds.

It was a close dual with Pelican Rapids, but the Vikings rattled off four straight wins late to secure the victory.

McQuiston and Simon Snyder opened with fall victories. Wadena-DC rattled off three straight wins with a technical fall from Mason Snyder, a 4-2 decision win by Young and a fall from Dirks. Logan Wegscheid won by forfeit as well for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines rallied late but came up short in a 41-27 decision against Crookston. Simon Snyder won by a 7-5 decision, while Dirks, Kleinke and Logan Wegscheid captured fall victories. Matthew Wegscheid won by forfeit against Crookston.

A pair of late falls allowed Red Lake County Central to turn a six point deficit into a six point win when they defeated Wadena-DC 36-30. The duel was littered with forfeits. The Wolverines picked up five forfeit victories. McQuiston, Simon Snyder, Mason Snyder, Koby Endres and Grant Seelhammer earned forfeit victories.

Mahnomen/Waubun Duals

Pelican Rapids 41, Wadena-DC 32

106: River McQuiston (WDC) def. Jed Carlson (PLR) (Fall 1:14)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Daniel Diaz (PLR) (Fall 3:33)

120: Oakley Carlson (PLR) wins by forfeit

126: Tommy Thach (PLR) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall :42)

132: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Carter Johnson (PLR) (Tech Fall 17-1)

138: Jayson Young (WDC) def. Sebastian Cerreno (PLR) (Dec. 4-2)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) def. Troy Bell (PLR) (Fall 2:31)

152: Carter Freking (PLR) def. Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall :11)

160: Matt Ziebell (PLR) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Tech. Fall 20-4)

170: Johnny Ziebel (PLR) wins by forfeit

182: Abraham Gonzalez (PLR) wins by forfeit

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) wins by forfeit

285: Jacob Willits (PLR) def. Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall :14)

Wadena-DC 46, Mahnomen/Waubun 15

113: River McQuiston (WDC) wins by forfeit

120: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Lucas Geray (M/W) (Fall 2:55)

126: Eli Benning (WDC) def. K. James (MW) (Fall 1:36)

132: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Garret Eiynck (MW) (Fall 3:01)

138: Jayson Young (WDC) def. Will Olson (MW) (Fall 3:23)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) def. Dustin Rock (MW) (Maj. Dec. 12-2)

152: Thomas Azure (MW) def. Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Dec. 9-2)

160: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) wins by forfeit

170: Blake Geray (MW) wins by forfeit

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Shae Yates (MW) (Fall 2:12)

285: Logan Bendickson (MW) def. Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall :18)

Crookston 41, Wadena-DC 27

106: Carter Coauette (CRK) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall :58)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Ethan Bowman (CRK) (Dec. 7-5)

120: Spencer Ness (CRK) wins by forfeit

126: Nolan Dans (CRK) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Tech Fall 16-0)

132: Cameron Weiland (CRK) def. Mason Snyder (WDC) (Fall 4:12)

138: Braxton Volker (CRK) def. Koby Endres (WDC) (Fall 1:42)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) def. Cameron Hulst (CRK) (Fall 3:34)

152: Cade Coauette (CRK) def. Grant Seelhammer (WDC) (Fall :46)

160: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) def. Hunter Knutson (CRK) (Fall 4:48)

170: Hunter Kresl (CRK) wins by forfeit

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Layten Fuentes (CRK) (Fall :20)

285: Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) wins by forfeit

Red Lake County Central 36, Wadena-DC 30

113: River McQuiston (WDC) wins by forfeit

120: Simon Snyder (WDC) wins by forfeit

126: Gunner Sandeen (RLCC) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 3:46)

132: Mason Snyder (WDC) wins by forfeit

138: Koby Endres (WDC) wins by forfeit

145: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) wins by forfeit

152: Paul Dehate (RLCC) def. Connor Dirks (WDC) (Fall 3:08)

160: Damon Ferguson (RLCC) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Fall 1:15)

182: Tristyn Ferguson (RLCC) wins by forfeit

220: Zach Howard (RLCC) def. Logan Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 1:09)

285: George Duden (RLCC) def. Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall :35)