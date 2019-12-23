Members of the Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team participated in one of the biggest tournaments of the 2019-20 season when they traveled to Cass Lake-Bena for the annual Big Bear Tournament.

The Wolverines sent seven wrestlers to the tournament and they recorded 17 total points towards the team score. They finished in 37th place overall in the large individual tournament. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville captured the team title with 216 points, while Minnewaska Area was second with 163.5 points. Detroit Lakes came in third with 154.5 points, while Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was fourth with 154 points. Big Lake rounded out the top five of the event.

Jayson Young finished the tournament with a 2-2 mark at 138. He defeated Minnewaska Area’s David Lilienthal by a 6-3 decision in the consolation round. He followed with a 5-4 decision win over Virginia Area’s Erik Sundquist. He was eliminated by Camden Kron of Hutchinson by a 5-2 decision.

Logan Wegscheid finished with a 2-2 mark at 220. Wegscheid opened with a fall win over Tristan McCoy of Fosston-Bagley in the first round. However, he was pinned by BBE’s Mark Jenniges in the second round. He bounced back with a fall win over Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus’ Riley Peters by pin. He was eliminated from the competition by LPGE/B’s Joseph Middendorf by fall.

Cody Wheeler opened with a pair of wins at 182 when he earned a first round fall over Albany’s David Bushman. He followed that with a fall win over West Central Area’s Colton Lindquist by fall. However, he was disqualified from his quarterfinal round match with BH/V/PP’s Gideon Ervasti. He finished the tournament with a 2-2 mark due to the disqualification.

River McQuiston posted a 1-2 record at 106, while Brayden Kleinke was 1-2 at 160 and Connor Dirks finished with the same record at 145. Simon Snyder was winless during the tournament.

The Wolverines return to the mat with the annual Mahnomen-Waubun Duals on Jan. 3, set to being at 4 p.m.





Big Bear Wrestling

Team Results

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 216, Minnewaska Area 163.5, Detroit Lakes 154.5, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 154.5, Big Lake 152, Hutchinson 141, Thief River Falls 134, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 125, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 113, West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 109, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 105.5, Ottertail Central 99.5, MAHACA 86.5, Crookston 84, Elk River 83, Aitkin 81, Fosston-Bagley 79.5, New York Mills 76, Deer River 68.5, United North Central 66, Fergus Falls 65, Mora 64, Albany 59.5, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57.5, Hibbing 54, Irondale 51, Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena 45, Fertile-Beltrami 45, Red Lake County Central 38, Barnesville 36, Crosby-Ironton 36, Virginia Area 35, All Saints Home School 32, Park Rapids Area 31, Pierz 29, Roseau 22, Wadena-Deer Creek 17, Mahnomen-Waubun 16, Sauk Centre-Melrose 12, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 6.5, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis 6

Wadena-DC Individual Results

106: River McQuiston 1-2

113: Simon Snyder 0-2

138: Jayson Young 2-2

145: Connor Dirks 1-2

160: Brayden Kleinke 1-2

182: Cody Wheeler 2-2

220: Logan Wegscheid 2-2



