The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team picked up its first win in 2019-20 season when they split with Park Rapids Area and New York Mills on Dec. 17 at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School gymnasium.

The Wolverines earned a 45-35 victory over Park Rapids Area and were defeated by New York Mills 44-19 in the second meet of the night.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cody Wheeler said the meet got off to a strong start during the victory over Park Rapids Area.

“We had a first year wrestler get a pin and that set the tone for the rest of us,” Wheeler said. “Pretty much throughout the whole dual, we carried that momentum.”

Wheeler said while it ended on a rough note with a pin, but walking into the locker room the energy was higher for the Wolverines after the victory over Park Rapids Area.

Wheeler was one of five wrestlers to win by fall during the dual. He said his mindset is the same no matter who is across from him.

“My mindset is like every match. Thirty minutes before the match, I’m just ready to go,” Wheeler said. “It doesn’t matter what’s their name or their status, I’m going to wrestle them like I wrestle in the practice room and that’s aggressive.”

Wheeler said the Wolverines are continuing to push each other and that makes whatever event they are participating in more fun and that the Wolverines get a better outcome from each other when that happens.

Wheeler said the Wolverines are now focusing on the Big Bear Tournament in Cass Lake-Bena. He said a lot of the wrestlers hope to make it to the second day.

“We have a lot of goals and I think we are going to achieve them this year,” Wheeler said of the remainder of the season.

Simon Snyder picked up a fall over Eli Burton at 113 when he put his shoulders to the mat at the one minute and 16 second mark. Eli Benning followed with a key win at 126. He was able to pin Matt Dahring in 48 seconds.

Mason Snyder followed with a forfeit win at 132, before Jayson Young was victorious in a thrilling match that went to the wire. Young defeated Lucas Kirtzech by a 5-4 decision.

Connor Dirks earned a fall in 26 seconds against Taten Horton at 145. Park Rapids Area followed with a technical fall win and a forfeit win, before Wadena-DC returned to the win column at 170.

Brayden Kleinke won by fall in 22 seconds at 170. His victory was followed by Cody Wheeler, who earned a fall over Tristan Hill in 21 seconds.

Park Rapids picked up a forfeit win at 195, but Logan Wegscheid secured the match win when he turned Hunter Carnell in the third period for a fall win at 4:19. Park Rapids Area closed out with a win from D’Andre Johnson, who earned a fall win.

The Wolverines captured four matches in their dual with New York Mills. Simon Snyder, Kleinke, Wheeler and Logan Wegscheid were victorious. Wegscheid and Wheeler picked up fall victories, while Simon Snyder won by major decision and Kleinke won by decision.

The Wolverines return to the mat with the Big Bear Tournament in Cass Lake on Dec. 20 and 21. The event starts at 10:45 a.m. on Friday and concludes on Saturday.

WDC 45, Park Rapids Area 35

106: Robby Sherk (PRA) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall 1:42)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Eli Burton (PRA) (Fall 1:16)

120: PRA wins by forfeit

126: Eli Benning (WDC) def. Matt Dahring (PRA) (Fall :48)

132: Mason Snyder (WDC) wins by forfeit

138: Jayson Young (WDC) def. Lucas Kirtzech (PRA) (Dec. 5-4)

145: Connor Dirks (WDC) def. Taten Horton (PRA) (Fall :26)

152: Joe Klein (PRA) def. Quinlan Edwards (Tech Fall 15-0)

160: PRA wins by forfeit

170: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) def. Harley Wellman (PRA) (Fall: 22)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Tristin Hill (PRA) (Fall :21)

195: Joe Stachowski (PRA) wins by forfeit

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Hunter Carnell (PRA) (Fall 4:19)

285: D’Andre Johnson (PRA) def. Matthew Wegscheid (Fall)





New York Mills 44, WDC 19

106: Nicholas Peters (NYM) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Fall 1:49)

113: Double Forfeit

120: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Chris Yoder (NYM) (Maj. Dec. 11-0)

126: Derrik Wegscheid (NYM) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall :34)

132: Dane Niemi (NYM) def. Mason Snyder (WDC) (Dec. 6-2)

138: Jacobe Guck (NYM) def. Jayson Young (WDC) (Fall 2:49)

145: Gabe Geiser (NYM) def. Connor Dirks (WDC) (Fall 3:02)

152: Logan Small (NYM) def. Quinlan Edwards (WDC) (Tech Fall 17-2)

160: Bren Salo (NYM) wins by forfeit

170: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) def. Cody Barthel (NYM) (Dec. 6-0)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Braxton Saewart (NYM) (Fall :42)

195: Elliot Mann (NYM) wins by forfeit

220: Double forfeit

285: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Braeden Peterson (Fall :24)



