The Ottertail Central Bulldogs won 10 matches and captured a 54-24 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a Section 6A wrestling contest at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School on Dec. 12.

The Bulldogs are anticipated to be one of the top teams in the section and they showed why during their dual with the Wolverines.

It started well for Wadena-DC with a pair of back-to-back pins at 106 and 113. However, Ottertail Central gained control of the dual and built up its lead on its way to the road win.

Mason Snyder earned a fall win for Wadena-DC at 132, while Cody Wheeler won by fall at 182 for the Wolverines. The Wolverines captured four fall victories during the dual.

Brandt Malone, Kalen Kraft, Hayden Hart, Logan Schleske, Matt Hendricks, Nick Gardin, Noah Schleske, Will Ehlert, Zane Swanson and Cian Buehler earned wins for the Bulldogs in the dual.

The Wolverines are back home on Dec. 17 when they host Park Rapids Area and New York Mills for a triangular. Wadena-DC will wrestle at 5 p.m. against Park Rapids Area and will take on New York Mills at 7:30 p.m.

Ottertail Central 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 24

106: Mason Brauch (WDC) def. Christopher Fronning (OTC) (Fall 5:51)

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Kolby Peters (OTC) (Fall 2:02)

120: Brandt Malone (OTC) def. River McQuiston (WDC) (Dec. 7-1)

126: Kalen Kraft (OTC) def. Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 1:56)

132: Mason Snyder (WDC) def. Blake Malone (OTC) (Fall 2:14)

138: Hayden Hart (OTC) def. Jayson Young (WDC) (Dec. 7-4)

145: Logan Schleske (OTC) def. Connor Dirks (WDC) (Fall 2:46)

152: Matt Hendricks (OTC) def. Quinlan Edwards (WDC) (Fall :57)

160: Nick Gardin (OTC) wins by forfeit

170: Noah Schleske (OTC) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Fall 2:44)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Tristan Evavold (OTC) (Fall 2:38)

195: Will Ehlert (OTC) wins by forfeit

220: Zane Swanson (OTC) def. Logan Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 1:09)

285: Cian Buehler (OTC) wins by forfeit



