The tournament brought in tough competition as 10 teams vied for the team championship. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville captured the title in dominant fashion. They finished with 239.5 points, while Thief River Falls was second with 138.5 points. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie finished in third place with 126.5 points. Wadena-Deer Creek finished in eighth place overall with 60 points and crowned one champion in the form of Cody Wheeler at 182 pounds.

Wheeler improved his second mark to 4-0 with three convincing wins on his way to the crown at 182. He started the day with a pin at one minute and 56 seconds against United North Central’s Logan Torma. Wheeler went to work in the semifinals when he earned an 11-0 major decision win over Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie’s Carter Rokes.

Wheeler captured the title with a second win over a wrestler from BH/V/PP when he put the shoulders of Hunter Dean down to the mat at the 1:06 mark of the championship match. Wheeler continues to stake his claim as one of the top wrestlers in Section 6A. He finished third last year in the individual tournament and ended with a 30-14 mark. He has built on his mark in the early portion of the 2019-20 season for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines had five placewinners along with the championship from Wheeler. Mason Snyder came in fourth at 132 pounds. He opened with a fall win over Korey Kinyon, before being defeated by Griffin Lundeen 8-2 in the semifinals. Synder came back with a 9-5 victory over Dylan Rasmussen before falling to Kyle Eschenbacher 8-1 in the third place contest.

Simon Snyder captured fifth place honors at 113 pounds for Wadena-DC. He was defeated by Kale Geiser by 5-3 decision, before defeating Brainerd’s Elijah Germann by fall at 55 seconds. Snyder was defeated by BH/V/PP’s Deagan Captain 5-0. Snyder received a forfeit win over Geiser for fifth place.

River McQuiston, Jayons Young and Brayden Kleinke earned sixth place honors in their respective weight classes. McQuistion went 1-3 at 106 pounds, while Young was 1-3 at 138 pounds and Kleinke finished with a 1-3 mark at 170 pounds.

Logan Weigscheid and Donnor Dirks did not place in the tournament as both posted 0-2 marks at 220 pounds and 145 pounds, respectively.

The Wolverines are back home on Dec. 12 when they host a Section 6A power in Ottertail Central. The match is set to start at 7 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School gymnasium.





Kaatz Memorial Championship Results

Team Scores

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 239.5, Thief River Falls 138.5, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 126.5, Brainerd 123, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 120, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 117.5, United North Central 100, Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Staples-Motley 36.5, All Saints Home School 14

Championship Results

106: Braden Thom (LPGE) def. David Revering (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 10-3)

113: Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) def. Cael Lorentz (LPGE) (Dec. 3-1)

120: Justin Crandall (LPGE) def. Caleb Ruhl (PL/PRB) (Fall 3:31)

126: Carter Meiners (LPGE) wins by forfeit

132: Landon Gode (LPGE) def. Griffin Lundeen (TRF) (Dec. 9-2)

138: Mason Gode (LPGE) def. Garrett Underberg (BGMR) (Tech Fall 17-2)

145: Brady Kasprick (TRF) def. Ted Stacey (LPGE) (Dec. 9-5)

152: Jake Davis (TRF) def. Eion Ness (UNC) (Maj. Dec. 15-4)

160: Anday Dostal (BGMR) def. Jake Poehler (PL/PRB) (Dec. 6-4)

170: Owen Bjerge (SM) def. Cole Johnson (TRF) (Maj. Dec. 13-5)

182: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Hunter Dean (BH/V/PP) (Fall 1:06)

195: Mason Iverson (TRF) def. Hans Holmquist (BH/V/PP) (Dec. 4-3)

220: Dominik Vacura (BBGMR) def. Cade Barrett (BRD) (Fall 3:03)

285: Craig Orlando (BH/V/PP) def. Zach Evans (BGMR) (Fall 1:52)



