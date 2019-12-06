The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team opened the season with a road trip to Graceville to take on one of the teams expected to make a deep run in Section 6A in the Border West Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers earned a narrow 40-36 victory over Wadena-DC when they earned a pair of fall victories at 220 and 285 pounds, erasing a late deficit in the team score.

It was a dual that featured several fall victories. Of the nine matches that took place, eight of them ended with a pin.

Jude Olson started it off for Border West at 106 with a fall win over Mason Brauch. Simon Snyder responded with a fall win for Wadena-DC at 113 against Cole Sykora.

The two teams exchanged fall victories at 126 and 132. Patrick Forcier defeated Eli Benning, while Mason Snyder pinned Logan Bock.

Jayson Young picked up a forfeit win at 138 for Wadena-DC, while Jace Olson put Border West back on the board with a 13-1 major decision win over Koby Endres at 145.

Connor Dirks captured a forfeit win at 152, while Border West’s Jacob Adelman grabbed a pin at 160 against Grant Seelhammer.

Brayden Kleinke earned a fall win over Andrew Hennessy at 170, while Cody Wheeler grabbed a forfeit win at 195.

However, Michael Dennis and Isaac Ebnet earned a pair of key fall victories at 220 and 285 when they pinned Logan Wegscheid and Matthew Wegscheid, respectively.

The Wolverines return to action at home for the annual Kaatz Memorial Tournament which begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Wadena-DC High School gymnasium on Dec. 7.

Border West 40, W-DC 36

106: Jude Olson (BW) pinned Mason Brauch (WDC) 3:01

113: Simon Snyder (WDC) pinned Cole Sykora (BW) 4:11

126: Patrick Forcier (BW) pinned Eli Benning (WDC) 0:41

132: Mason Snyder (WDC) pinned Logan Bock (BW) 0:21

138: Jayson Young (WDC) wins by forfeit

145: Jace Olson (BW) major dec. Koby Endres (WDC)13-1

152: Connor Dirks (WDC) wins by forfeit

160:Jacob Adelman (BW) pinned Grant Seelhammer (WDC) 1:03

170: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) pinned Andrew Hennessy (BW) 2:29

195: Cody Wheeler (WDC) wins by forfeit

220: Michael Dennis (BW) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) 2:28

285: Isaac Ebnet (BW) pinned Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) 0:45



