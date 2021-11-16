The Wadena-Deer Creek girls volleyball team finished 10-14 this year and in their conference had a 4-3 record.

Their season ended against Foley (8-9-1) in the first round of the Section 6AA tournament, with a 3-1 final set.

Four girls will be graduating this year: setter Summer Pettit, opposite hitter Lauryn Gravelle, defensive specialist Kaylin Lupkes, and libero Ashley Lepinski. All four received academic all-state.

In end of season awards, Kaylin Lupkes was honored for best serve with a 98% success rate, while Summer Pettit recorded the most aces with 22.

Addyson Gravelle was named as a member of the Section 6AA All-Tournament team, and the Park Region All-Conference. She is joined by Ashley Lepinski for All-Conference. Three Wolverines were also given honorable mentions: Summer Pettit, Payton Gravelle and Lauryn Gravelle.

Looking forward to the 2022 season, Payton Gravelle and Jenna Dykhoff are likely to make a big impact on the court.

Meanwhile, head coach Sue Volkmann ended her 34th year with a 592-318 record.