FOLEY — Wadena-Deer Creek’s volleyball season has come to an end with the Wolverines losing to Foley 3-1 in the opening round of the Section 6-2A tournament Thursday, Oct. 28.

Seventh grader Payton Gravelle led the team with 14 kills, showing there is a bright future ahead for W-DC volleyball. Senior Ashley Lepinski recorded eight kills, followed by her sister Emily with six.

Freshman Montana Carsten led the Wolverines in both digs (29) and aces (2).

Both teams traded victories in the first two sets, with the No. 7 Falcons beginning the game on a 25-21 advantage. No. 10 W-DC responded in the second set with a victory of their own, outlasting Foley 25-23.

However, the Falcons proved to be overwhelming as they won the next two sets 25-17 and 25-22.

The Wolverines ended the season with a record of 8-14 overall, and 4-3 in conference play.

Foley 25 23 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 21 25 17 22