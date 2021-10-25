MOORHEAD — The Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team kicked off the Moorhead Pumpkin Classic Friday afternoon with a two-set sweep against the Osseo Orioles.

The first set ended with a 25-22 score, and during intermission both teams drew up a game plan to be successful. In a duel to the end, the Wolverines squeaked past the Orioles with a 26-24 win to continue their three-game winning streak.

In their second game of the night, the girl’s faced the Eastview Lightning and were struck with a 2-0 loss. The Wolverines fell 25-19 and 25-16 in that matchup.

W-DC would then go head-to-head against Duluth East in their first matchup Saturday afternoon, and couldn’t match the attack of the Greyhounds as they were swept 2-0.

The Greyhounds won the first set 25-15, and were met with resistance from the Wolverines during the second set. However, Duluth East would win 25-20.

W-DC were given one last chance to claw their way to a win in their final regular season game of the year, but they were denied by the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. The Wolverines eclipsed 20 points in both sets, but fell to the rebellion as they lost 25-20 and 25-21.

W-DC is 8-13 overall on the season, and 4-3 in conference play. The Wolverines finished third in their conference behind the New York Mills Eagles who were 4-1 in conference play. In first place were the Henning Hornets, who were undefeated in the conference with a 6-0 finish.

At the Pumpkin Classic, senior Lauryn Gravelle and freshman Addyson Gravelle led the team with 24 kills a piece, followed by senior Summer Pettit with 18. Addyson Gravelle also led the team with 50 sets.

The Wolverines await the announcement of their opponent for the playoffs.