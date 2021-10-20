The Trojans didn’t go down without a fight, as each set was decided by less than 3 points.

The first and second sets were two points a part, as the Wolverines were able to hit the dagger and reach 25. In the third set W-DC was able to get some space and finish 25-22, after a 25-23 score in the previous two.

The girl’s volleyball team has momentum going into this weekend, where they will participate in the Moorhead Tourney, Oct. 22-23.

Conference: WDC 4-3. Overall: WDC 9-10