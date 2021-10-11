NEW YORK MILLS — The Eagle's screamed by Wadena-Deer Creek on their way to a 3-0 sweep Thursday, Oct. 7.

The Eagles are now 5-0 in the Park Region Conference on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated at home. Meanwhile, the Wolverines lost their third in a row.

Momentum belonged to New York Mills for the majority of the game with a huge fan base supporting the team.

As the Wolverines tried to pivot to come up with an answer to the Eagles, W-DC head coach Sue Volkmann took a time out midway through the second set.

Her message to the team down by 8.

“Play as best as we can and let the chips fall where they may,” Volkmann said.

The chips seemed to fall into the Eagle's hands WDC was soon down 23-11.

In the third set, the Wolverines clawed their way into a good competition, but ultimately were no match.

“We struggled offensively all season, so it was a matter of actually get behind them to catch up, so it’s a matter of go out there do the best you can.”

The Wolverines have plenty of promise going forward, and Volkmann sees that.

“We just take it one game at a time," she said. "We have a lot of young players who'll get experience for the future and I just believe in them that way.”