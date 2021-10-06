Despite comebacks and even wild runs ahead of the Cowgirls, the Wolverines just could not muster a win and fell 3-0 to Breckenridge. But considering the strength of this Breckenridge team, made up exclusively of seniors and juniors, the young Wolverines showed they've got what it takes to play with the big guns.

While the Cowgirls brought an impressive ability to set up their hits, the Wolverines libero Ashley Lepinski cleaned up with 28 digs.

Meanwhile seventh grader Payton Gravelle fired six kills and, new to the lineup, sophomore Isabelle Larson, added four kills. Larson made significant contributions to the team and newcomer Jenna Dykhoff also brought some much needed breaks for the usual wrecking crew.

Addison Gravelle kept up her role in assisting the team with 17 setting assists.

Stats

Breckenridge 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 19 23 16

Kills - Payton Gravelle-6, Isabelle Larson-4, Lauryn Gravelle-3, Jada Dykhoff-2, Montana Carsten-2, Ashley Lepinski-1, Katrina Moench-1, Summer Pettit-1, Jenna Dykhoff-1

Digs - Ashley Lepinski-28, Katrina Moench-9, Kayla Kircher-6, Addy Gravelle-6, Kaylin Lupkes-5, Montana Carsten-5, Summer Pettit-3, Jada Dykhoff-3, Lauryn Gravelle-1, Payton Gravelle-1, Jenna Dykhoff-1

Aces - Katrina Moench-2, Ashley Lepinski-1

Blocks - Lauryn Gravelle-3, Summer Pettit-2, Payton Gravelle-2, Addy Gravelle-1

Setting Assists - Addy Gravelle-17