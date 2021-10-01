VERNDALE — The Pirates packed a punch that sent the Wolverines home hurting after they beat WDC 3-0 Thursday, Sept. 30.

While Verndale came out ahead on each set, every game was close at some point. W-DC just couldn't close the deal when their smacks from the front row were repeatedly blocked by the Pirates iron defense.

The Wolverine's struggled early on as the Pirate's main outside hitter Reagen Ludovissie continuously hammered shots into their core. She added up nine kills and seven digs for the Pirates. That helped Verndale pull ahead and take the first set 25-15.

The Wolverines answered early in the second but could not pull ahead by much. Verndale finally ended the second set 25-23.

In the final set it was anyone's game and every point was hard fought. WDC junior Emily Lepinski started to get into a rhythm of finding holes in the defense. Montana Carsten gained ground serving and Lauren Gravelle worked to defend the net. Still the Pirate's just had an energy the Wolverines could not match as they took the third set 25-20.

Pirate Madison Schmitz had 11 set assists, five kills and two digs for the Pirates who improved to 7-9 on the season.

Addyson Gravelle added up 18 set assists for the Wolverines, while Montana Carsten added 13 digs and two aces. Lauren Gravelle slammed six kills on the night.

The exciting win for Verndale was one that kept them at about .500 for the season, according to Verndale head coach Dan Johnson. He said the team has been working on being more consistent and some blocking drills prior to this game helped the girls improve their timing at the net.

While the win over Wadena felt good, the Pirates have some tough games coming up and a young squad ready for more training grounds.

Wadena-Deer Creek 15 23 20

Verndale 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Addyson Gravelle 2 kills, 1 dig, 18 set assists

Ashley Lepinski 12 digs, 1 ace

Payton Gravelle 4 kills, 1 dig

Jada Dykhoff 1 dig

Montana Carsten 3 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces

Kaylin Lupkes 1 dig

Emily Lepinski 3 kills, 1 dig

Katrina Moench 5 digs, 1 ace

Summer Pettit 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace

Lauryn Gravelle 6 kills, 1 dig

Kayla Kircher 1 dig

Conference: WDC 2-2. Overall: WDC 6-8.

Conference: V 2-2. Overall: V 7-9