WADENA — Wadena-Deer Creek battled for every score and came away with a 3-0 win against Pelican Rapids Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The win took a strong defense including Ashley Lepinski's 23 digs and offensive prowess of Addy Gravelle posting 28 set assists.
Kills were spread out amongst the capable group including Montana Carsten with 10; Payton Gravelle 9; Emily Lepinski 7; and Lauryn Gravelle 6.
The Wolverines had to hang on to win 25-23, 29-27 and finally raced ahead in the third 25-13.
They are set to take on Verndale on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Pirates have lost their last three games.