WADENA — Wadena-Deer Creek battled for every score and came away with a 3-0 win against Pelican Rapids Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The win took a strong defense including Ashley Lepinski's 23 digs and offensive prowess of Addy Gravelle posting 28 set assists.

Kills were spread out amongst the capable group including Montana Carsten with 10; Payton Gravelle 9; Emily Lepinski 7; and Lauryn Gravelle 6.

The Wolverines had to hang on to win 25-23, 29-27 and finally raced ahead in the third 25-13.

They are set to take on Verndale on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Pirates have lost their last three games.

STATS

Kills - Montana Carsten-10, Payton Gravelle-9, Emily Lepinski-7, Lauryn Gravelle-6, Summer Pettit-1, Addy Gravelle-1

Digs - Ashley Lepinski-23, Addy Gravelle-6, Montana Carsten-5, Katrina Moench-2, Summer Pettit-2, Kaylin Lupkes-2, Emily Lepinski-1, Lauryn Gravelle-1, Payton Gravelle-1, Kayla Kircher-1, Jada Dykhoff-1

Aces - Addy Gravelle-2, Summer Pettit-1, Montana Carsten-1, Kaylin Lupkes-1, Jada Dykhoff-1

Blocking - Lauryn Gravelle-3, Addy Gravelle-1, Payton Gravelle-1

Setting Assists - Addy Gravelle-28