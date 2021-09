WADENA — Addyson Gravelle tallied 19 set assists and six digs for Wadena-Deer Creek in its Park Region Conference loss to Henning Thursday, Sept. 23.

The Hornets peppered the Wolverines over three sets. Despite a strong response in the third set, Henning came away the winner 3-0. Making a strong return to the court was Ashley Lepinski, recording 9 digs in her libero role.

Henning 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 12 13 23





Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Addyson Gravelle 1 ace, 19 set assists, 6 digs

Ashley Lepinski 9 digs

Payton Gravelle 6 kills, 1 block

Jada Dykhoff 1 kill, 2 digs

Kaylin Lupkes 1 dig

Emily Lepinski 1 kill

Katrina Moench 4 digs

Jenna Dykhoff 2 kills

Summer Pettit 1 dig, 4 kills

Lauryn Gravelle 2 kills, 1 block

Conference: WDC 1-4. Overall: WDC 4-8.